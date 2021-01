How East Africa can build financial resilience through mobile money

According to a report by GSMA, in 2019, 50 million sub-Saharan Africans created a mobile-money account via a mobile phone, representing a 12 per cent increase compared to 2018. Moreover, data from the Central Bank of Kenya indicates more than 6.5 million Kenyans registered new mobile money accounts in the 11 months through November 2020 bring the total number of mobile money accounts to 65.766 million. Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 10:12:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)