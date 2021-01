Ugandans head to polls amid internet blackout

Today, Uganda is choosing its President – between a former pop star and its long serving President who is seeking a third term. There have been many issues in the run up to the election, and we also need to look at the economic impact of it all. CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera shares more details.

Thu Jan 14 2021 | 16:25:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)