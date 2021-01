Nigeria’s headline inflation rises to 15.75% in December

Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 15.75 per cent in December 2020, this is 0.86 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in November at 14.89 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose by 1.61 per cent. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins me as we look at how this data point could impact activities at the capital markets as well as wrap up the trading week.

