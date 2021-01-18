Soccer-‘David beats Goliath’ as Williams helps Bilbao claim Super Cup

SEVILLE, Spain, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams pointed to the story of David versus Goliath after he fired the Basque outfit to Spanish Super Cup glory in a 3-2 extra-time victory over Barcelona on Sunday.

Underdogs Bilbao had knocked out holders Real Madrid in their semi-final on Thursday and looked dead and buried in the final, trailing 2-1 as the clock struck 90 minutes.

However, substitute Asier Villalibre volleyed home to send the game to extra time, where Williams stole the show with a stunning curled effort worthy of winning any game.

“In these past few days I’ve been coming back to the phrase from the bible that says David can beat Goliath and I think today was like that,” Williams said.

“When you’ve got heart and show faith, everything is possible. We fought and worked like animals today and the effort brought the rewards for that, which at other times it hasn’t.”

The 26-year-old Williams knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds, having been born in Bilbao to refugee parents who fled war-torn Africa to start a new life.

His humble upbringing is perhaps best reflected in his warrior spirit on the pitch.

Williams has featured in 175 consecutive La Liga games for the Basque side, a run dating back to 2016. The record stands at 202, set by former Real Sociedad defender Jon Andoni Larranaga.

“We never gave up nor accepted defeat, and that sums up this club,” he added. “We showed we’re a top side and that we can compete against anyone. I’m delighted to have played my part.

“We came to win, we were on top for long spells of the game and deservedly won the Super Cup.” (Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Ken Ferris)

