blogTechnology

Redefining Africa’s Workforce Through Digital Transformation

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa
The Future of Work. Are you prepared?

Covid-19 has forced businesses globally to re-evaluate their business models and to adapt to new working environments. As whole industries adjust and new ones are born, many occupations will undergo a fundamental transformation. Technological, socio-economic, geopolitical, and demographic developments and the interactions between them will generate new categories of jobs and occupations while partly or wholly displacing others. Given the rapid pace of change, business model disruptions are resulting in a near-simultaneous impact on employment, demanding new skill sets.

Through a series of expert panel discussions, CNBC Africa; a leader in business, financial data, news and insight, in partnership with Forbes Africa and prominent sponsors, will be hosting a first-of-its-kind virtual summit, The Future of Work Virtual Conference; which aims to find solutions to the crisis in Africa’s work and job system, and to drive home the need for a much more effective implementation strategy.

“This pandemic has also forced us as a media company to find alternative means to broadcast captivating and informative content, while adhering to Government’s health and safety protocols, and to identify digital platforms that would allow us to keep our viewers informed. Using the power of technology and our newsroom, we are able to connect the continent through live in-person and online virtual experiences.” Says Roberta Naicker, Managing Director of the ABN Group. “This virtual conference, consisting of industry-leading panelists, will examine how technology will enable digital transformation and change the way we work in the future.” She further added.

What will organisations look like after the pandemic? How will we collaborate and conduct business? What productivity gains can we unlock through robotic process automation, AI and cloud computing. What are the new threats companies need to identify and mitigate against? These are some of the critical questions that will be addressed, with themes like cybersecurity, cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), forming the main focal points of this half-day virtual conference, set to take place on the 20th of August.

Attendees will be able to register to attend this virtual event, and watch it live for free. Allowing them to take part in the day’s discussions via Q&A sessions, and also get the opportunity to network with other attendees.

For more information on the Future of Work Virtual Conference or to register for the event, please visit this link.


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

blog

Redefining Africa’s Workforce Through Digital Transformation

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has forced businesses globally to re-evaluate their business models and to adapt to new working environments....
Read more
Financial

VW South Africa boss Schaefer takes over at Skoda in shake-up

Reuters -
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto named VW’s South Africa boss Thomas Schaefer as its new chairman on Monday as...
Read more
Financial

Shoprite lifted by sales jump and potential Nigeria exit

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings could become the latest South African retailer to retreat from other African markets after it said on...
Read more
Videos

Here’s how renewable energy could help African economies recover post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Like the rest of the world, Africa was severely affected by the spread of COVID-19 with an estimated 5 to 29 million people being reduced back to live below the poverty line. CNBC Africa spoke to Dan Klinck, CEO of East African Power to discuss how renewable energy could help African Governments in the efforts to build back better post-COVID-19.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved