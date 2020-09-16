Godfrey Mutizwa Appointed As Chief Editor For Cnbc Africa

| Updated:
Avatar
CNBC Africa PR

CNBC Africa has appointed veteran journalist, Godfrey Mutizwa, as its Chief Editor. Mutizwa takes over from Chris Bishop who after more than a decade with the ABN Group, has announced that he will be stepping down at the end of October after which he is planning on returning to the UK. “Chris has been a great asset to our business and has served the organization in different roles including Managing Editor of Forbes Africa. While his departure is a great loss for our company, we wish him the very best in his future endeavours” says Roberta Naicker, Group Managing Director of ABN Group.  

Mutizwa is a familiar face at the ABN Group, as he was a former Chief-Editor at CNBC Africa, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of programming for the channel. His mandate included implementation of CNBC Africa’s editorial policies, coordinating the African bureaus, training and mentorship of journalists, reporters and producers. Mutizwa has covered the African business story for the past 29 years across various print and broadcast platforms, working for both regional and international media. He understands the potential of African economies and markets and has participated in key stakeholder events across the continent.  

“Godfrey’s input has always been of great value to ABN, his extensive industry knowledge and experience, sheer passion for journalism, his ability to tell the African story, and his familiarity with the CNBC Africa brand, made him the perfect candidate for the position. We are looking forward to this new journey with Godfrey when he takes over the reins on the 1st of November.” added Ms Roberta Naicker.

Godfrey Mutizwa, newly appointed Chief Editor; CNBC Africa


