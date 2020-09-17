IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC) and Africa Business News (CNBC Africa) launch Indo-Africa Virtual Summit 2020

The IMC and ABN recently concluded an MOU to host the first virtual India-Africa Summit 2020. The summit is aimed at looking at bilateral economic and business opportunities between the countries in Sub Sahara Africa and India. The event scheduled from 4th to 6th November 2020, is being planned at a time when all economies are reeling from the impact of Covid-19 and need to learn from each other and recalibrate partnerships for mutual benefit through a rapidly evolving world.

“India has been a historic strategic partner to all African economies and given the impediments caused by the pandemic we felt that our media platforms could provide a platform for much needed dialogue on sharing experiences and evaluating future opportunities. Consequently, the partnership with the IMC could not have come at a better time as governments and businesses need to work closer together to build mutual inter-dependence” said Roberta Naicker, Group Managing Director, ABN Group. “The summit will be simultaneously broadcast live on CNBC Africa to 26 million households across Sub Sahara Africa” she added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 2018 state visit to Uganda highlighted a vision for bilateral and multilateral partnership based on 10 guiding principles, pronouncing partnership with Africa a top priority for India. A rapidly progressing Africa and resurging India can provide a boost to South-South Cooperation, especially at a time of challenges caused by Coronavirus and changing geopolitical landscape. We believe that collaboration with ABN Group will act as a catalyst to strengthen India-Africa partnership on multiple fronts,” said Rajiv Podar, President of IMC. “The combined markets of 2.5 billion people and GDP of $5.5 trillion and close cultural ties offer a great untapped potential for trade and investment between India and Africa. This summit will explore these potential and deliberate on ways to transform relations,” he added