MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of the #WearItForMe campaign across its 21 African and Middle Eastern markets.

To help drive this much-needed change in behaviour, MTN is committing its September 2020 marketing resources to encouraging everyone to do more to save lives.

As our Africa and Middle East markets continue to navigate the “new normal” brought about by COVID-19, wearing masks remains one of the most effective preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus and accelerate recovery. However, many people refuse to wear them, wear them incorrectly, or still feel it is not important.

“COVID-19 has had profound health and socioeconomic impacts across the markets in which we operate. We empathise and mourn the loss of lives lost to the pandemic. With statistics revealing that infection rates are expected to reach a peak between now and September 2020 across our markets, now is not the time to be complacent,” says MTN’s incoming group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

Ralph Mupita MTN Executive Johannesburg South Africa 17 February 2020 Photograph: John Hogg

“With the increasing evidence indicating that masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19, and eventually eliminate the disease if worn by 80-90% of the population, we need to do whatever we can to make a meaningful difference and flatten the curve. Wearing a mask is not only about protecting oneself, but about respecting and protecting others within our communities,” says Mupita.

#WearItForMe is the next phase in MTN’s COVID-19 response under Y’ello Hope – MTN’s umbrella initiative which provides much-needed support during times of societal need.

It is a powerful call-to-action using the voice of some of the most influential figures within our communities and across the continent; our mothers, and mother-figures. The initiative will see mothers and mother-figures sending heartfelt messages to their children, and all the children of Africa, to wear their masks and “wear it for me’’ – saving lives.

MTN’s #WearItForMe campaign will build on the work already carried out under Y’ello Hope to brighten lives and limit the impact of the pandemic. During this time, MTN has prioritised looking after its people, customers, communities and networks while focusing on efficiencies to help navigate the pandemic and its effects.

Initiatives ranged from free data lifelines and zero-rated access to educational sites. In addition, utilising technological solutions for contact tracing and dissemination of information through the Africa COVID Communication & Information Platform across our 21 markets.

“Wearing a mask is, of course, not all that needs to happen to slow the spread of the virus. Sanitisation, hand-washing and social-distancing are just as important and should be done in conjunction with wearing a mask,” concludes Mupita.

#WearItForMe will run throughout the month of September. Visit www.wearitfor.me to send a message to someone encouraging them to do the right thing. #WearItForMe: Because when we all wear masks, we protect each other.