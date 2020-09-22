The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020

The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark, Netherlands and Australia, and including sought-after South African captains of industry.

The event is around the corner, and will take place on 14 and 15 October 2020.

True to the SingularityU prowess of demystifying exponential technologies and their potential to solve the global grand challenges, the world’s top innovators will share the latest insights.

Vivian Ming, American neuroscientist

American neuroscientist Vivienne Ming and founder of Socos Labs will address how artificial intelligence can make us better humans. Australian AI expert Kellie Nuttall will speak about artificial intelligence and the future of work while South African technology pioneer Andile Ngcaba will share how artificial intelligence can effectively be used by governments.

Andile Ngcaba, South African technology pioneer

LinkedIn’s Top Voice in Tech Cathy Hackl will explain the impact of emerging technologies on business. World renowned leadership, disruption, and innovation expert David Roberts will discuss how to be a strategic, empathetic leader in the new world.

David Roberts, leadership, disruption, and innovation expert

This year’s summit boasts several female headline speakers. Physician and futurist Dr Divya Chander will address human brain interfaces.

Dr Divya Chander, Physician and futurist

Journalist and educator Esther Wojcicki will talk to after-school learning. South African healthcare entrepreneur Kim Hulett who enthralled audiences at the 2019 summit with her talk on designer babies will return this year to tackle the future of healthcare, while American Tiffany Vora will present an international perspective on this topic. Leading Johannesburg blogger Angie Dauberman will discuss abundance in food. New perspectives on cybersecurity in a digitised world will be addressed by Dutch cybersecurity specialist Jaya Baloo.

Jaya Baloo, Dutch cybersecurity specialist

At the forefront of innovation in governance, Danish Carin Ism will speak on the future of governance in a post-Covid world.

Designer to inspire and empower businesses and entrepreneurs to think bigger and have a positive impact on the world, leading entrepreneurs will take to the stage to share their expertise in an actionable way. MTN executive David Gilarranz will address frictionless payments.

American entrepreneur David Hite will speak about investing in a new world, while Catherine Wood will share her billion dollar expertise on investing in disruptive innovation. A session on wealth management and transparency will be presented wealth management tycoon Paul Pagnato. The World Bank’s lead economist Waolfgang Fengler and Fred Swaniker, founder of the African Leadership Group will share their unique perspectives on education and business.

The first five interactive workshops have also been announced:

Moonshot Thinking: by Lisa Andrews and Christina Gerakiteys

Smarten up your home with IOT (internet of things) – by Phathizwe Malinga

The Stress code – by author Richard Sutton

Business Rescue – by Maurice Crespi

Getting off the grid or whichever plain you’re on – by Adriana Marais

“We are thrilled to have assembled a stellar line up of trailblazers from around the world to headline the fourth annual SingularityU South Africa Summit, showcasing the ground-breaking technologies and innovations that are available to take the continent forward” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa. “This year’s summit will make a meaningful contribution to developing human capital in Africa, and work to enhance the quality of life through education, networking and an exponential mindset” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom built online environment. The presentation format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.

The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

Ticket prices:

Early Bird: R5 000 incl vat. Book before 11th September 2020 and save R 5 000 off your ticket.

Early Adopter: R6 250 incl vat. Book before 24th September 2020 and save R 3 750 off your ticket

Standard Ticket:- R8 000 incl vat. Book before 2nd October 2020 and save R2 000 off your ticket price

Late Mover Ticket – R10 000 incl vat. 13th October 2020 Registration closes 16 October 2020

All prices include VAT.