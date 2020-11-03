Africa Tech Festival 2020

Top things to look out for at AfricaCom and AfricaTech in 2020

The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before.

In advance of the events, the organisers have also opened up the platform to allow registered delegates, speakers and exhibitors the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the virtual real estate. This also affords those attending and participating, the prospect of pre-arranging meetings and setting up their viewing agendas.

Here are some of the key highlights to expect:

AfricaTech Festival

Africa Tech Festival is the new name for a week of world-class tech events that includes AfricaCom the Home of Connectivity and Communications), AfricaTech (the home of IT and Enterprise Digital Transformation); the AHUB (unleashing the power of Africa’s Tech Start-Up Ecosystem; accelerateHER Africa (addressing the underrepresentation of women in technology) and Video Exchange Africa. Being virtual, has afforded organisers the ability to arrange a superb line-up, as well as making the event infinitely more accessible to participants and delegates within Africa and beyond.

The Africa Tech Festival Headliners

Featuring Africa’s most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africaand more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.

Siya Kolisi, co-Founder, Kolisi Foundation

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO, Vodacom

Lillian Barnard, Managing Director, Microsoft South Africa

Charles Molapisi, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, MTN

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO, Middle East and Africa, Orange

Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa

Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom

Yolanda Cuba, Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer, MTN

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Deputy Chair, Presidential 4IR Commission

Alice Munyua, Director, Africa Innovation and Public Policy, Mozilla

Nenzeni Babs Duma, CIO, WesBank

Nitin Gajria, Director – Sub-Saharan Africa, Google

Izabela Milewska, Digital Skills Global Leader, Amazon Web Services

Bob Skinstad, Former Springbok Captain and World Cup Winner, Partner, Knife Capital

Sandra La Bella, Group CIO, Alexandre Forbes

Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter

Kojo Boakye, Director, Africa Public Policy, Facebook

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director at International Trade Centre

Dejan Kastelic, Group Chief Technology Officer, Vodacom.

AI-Powered Networking

Registered delegates will have access to the platform, whose AI networking tool matches them with other attendees and sessions most relevant to their interests – making it even easier to make valuable connections. Delegates, exhibitors and speakers can be contacted using live chat or video calls as well as in-app messaging.

Own Agenda Design

There are over 20 different tracks and features, which can be accessed, allowing delegates to shape an agenda that matches their specific content needs and deep dive into the particular topics that are of the most interest.

Virtual Exhibitions

The Virtual Exhibition Areas are the place to find out what’s hot in digital Africa. Global solution providers can be visited at their stands and the latest tech can be discovered in the product gallery, or even attend live demos.

Video Exchange Africa

Video Exchange Africa is at the heart of video distribution and content strategy in Africa, gathering the most influential players across telco, broadcast and OTT to develop commercial models for monetising content across digital Africa.

On-Demand Content

Registered delegates can also access the event platform for 90 days post event, meaning they can watch all the event content on-demand at a time that suits them, allowing even more time to network during the actual live event.

Virtual Boardroom Sessions

Sn all-access pass gives entry to virtual boardroom sessions, allowing premium delegates the ability to discuss key technologies and topics in smaller group settings.

Mission Critical Technologies

Mission Critical Technologies Africa is co-located with AfricaCom. Expect a dedicated conference track, control room site visits and dedicated networking for anyone involved in public safety, transportation, utilities and defence.

Deep Dives into Healthcare as well as Banking and Financial Services are on offer along with a series of key tracks that include: 5G Africa Data Centres Africa Artificial Intelligence Africa AfricaTech Centre Stage Fintech Africa Future of Work Africa 50 Innovation Challenge Blockchain Africa, and IoT Africa

Although this is a digitally driven event, some of the world’s best organisations involved in connecting Africa’s next billion, will also be setting up shop in online exhibition booths, and which, due to the sophistication of the conferencing platform, will engage in AI-powered networking, to ensure that progress on the continent, in terms of its digital migration, along with demos and product launches, can continue despite global lockdowns. To discover the full line-up and plan your agenda, visit the Africa Tech Festival website.

To register for a FREE virtual pass to the Africa Tech Festival – click HERE

For further information please visit the 2020 website

About virtual Africa Tech Festival:

Virtual Africa Tech Festival, including AfricaCom and AfricaTech, is part of the Informa Tech Connecting Africa event series, now in its 24th year. A vibrant celebration of Africa’s diverse community of tech champions, Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition in Africa, attracting 450 exhibitors and 15,000 attendees in 2019. Key themes for 2020 include 4IR for Africa, Connecting the Next Billion, Digital Infrastructure Investment, Tech for Good, ICT Policy and Regulation, the Future of Work and Talent and Skills Development. Africa Tech Festival also incorporates the AHUB, accelerateHER Africa and the AfricaCom Awards.