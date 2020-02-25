How Amazon And The U.S. Government Are Fighting Chinese Counterfeit Goods

Seizures of counterfeit products at U.S. borders have increased 10-fold over the past two decades as e-commerce sales have boomed. The total value of seized goods - if they had been real - reached nearly $1.4 billion in 2018. Most are coming from mainland China or Hong Kong. CNBC visited one of the busiest entry points in the U.S. to get a glimpse at the influx of fake products and to find out what authorities and companies are doing to stop counterfeiting.