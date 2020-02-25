Oil demand will come back if coronavirus contains fast enough: Minister | Street Signs Europe


CNBC’s Dan Murphy reports from G-20 Summit in Riyadh on Saudi Energy Minister comment on the oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak. As Bahrain confirms six new cases, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s minister for oil says “they’ve been ready for it and now it’s a matter of containment.” ___________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci

