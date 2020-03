By Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions

The rand has come under pressure as the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in South Africa.

The markets are on edge, with many questioning the ability of government to deal with a breakout in SA efficiently. The currency weakened 1.4% during the course of Thursday, trading at R15.46/$, R17.30/€ and R19.99/£.

RAND DIVES ON COVID-19 CASE

