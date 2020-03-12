ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria has registered its first coronavirus death, state radio reported on Thursday.

It did not report any increase in the 20 cases confirmed there so far, mostly in the town of Blida.

Algeria said this week it would ban economic, social and political gatherings, though it is not clear if this will include weekly mass protests that have convulsed the capital for a year.

(Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)

