How COVID-19 will cost SA’s mines R1.5 billion-a-day

By Chris Bishop

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
By Chris Bishop

As South African mines prepare to shut down, in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the chief economist for the Minerals Council of South Africa warned that the industry was set to lose R1.5 billion-a-day ($86 million) at a time when it can ill afford it.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

The government lockdown from midnight on March 26 could see many of South Africa’s four million workers lose their jobs as industries are forced to draw in their horns in the name of safety.  

Even though mining has yet to see its first case of Coronavirus, it is considered one of the country’s most vulnerable industries. More than 300,000 of the 450,000 mineworkers, in South Africa, work deep underground, in sweaty heat, at depths of up to four kilometres.

Henk Langenhoven, the chief economist for the Minerals Council of South Africa- the body that represents most major miners – calculates that the industry will lose R1.5 billion-a-day in a business that earns 24% of the country’s foreign currency every year.

“It is a very difficult time for the mining industry. It is a pity that many of the prices of commodities were rocketing recently now the industry will not be able to take full advantage of them,” says Langenhoven.

Langenhoven also said the shut down in mining will neither be swift, nor easy.

“The logistics are mind-boggling. It takes up to a week to close down a chrome smelter. Care and maintenance of mines is also costly”

President Cyril Ramaphosa, when he announced the shutdown on Monday in Pretoria, called on mines to carry out care and maintenance, unless they could operate remotely with machinery. Those operations are few and far between in South Africa. President Ramaphosa made no bones about the impact on South Africa’s flagging economy that faces yet another downgrade from the ratings agency Moody’s on Friday.

“Business will suffer from this shutdown,” Ramaphosa said.

The only light at the end of a long tunnel is that the government has set up a so-called Solidarity Fund to raise money to ease the blow of hardship and job losses. It will be chaired by legendary South African entrepreneur Gloria Serobe.

Billionaires Nick Oppenheimer – whose family fortune came largely from mining – and Johann Rupert pledged a billion rand each to the fund along with R150 million in seed capital put forward by the government.      

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Coronavirus

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

CNBC Africa -
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How Moody’s will rate SA’s lock-down?

CNBC Africa -
Last week South Africa’s Reserve Bank said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2 per cent. Could the economy be in for a more severe blow now that economic activity will be put on hold for three weeks? And how may South Africa’s national shutdown affect the looming ratings decision from Moody’s expected on Friday. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB Senior Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

This is how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses in Rwanda

CNBC Africa -
As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.
