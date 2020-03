JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

“We are now at 709 cases,” he said, speaking on local news channel SABC.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN21C0TO-OZATP and is republished with its permission.