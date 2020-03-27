Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa’s airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.

Air traffic over South Africa on March 27th, 2020. Post the lockdown in South Africa. Source: Flight Tracker 24 (click to enlarge)

Air traffic over South Africa on March 25th, 2020. Source: Flight Tracker 24 (click to enlarge)

Fewer planes are flying as countries around the world go into lockdown and airlines cut services. According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines will lose an estimated $113 bn in passenger revenues worldwide.



The number of flights tracked by Flight Radar24 has dropped by 50%

Earlier this month, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines suspended all passenger flights for a renewable period of two weeks as the United Arab Emirates halts all inbound, outbound and transit passenger flights in its effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.