Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more
NewsReuters -

Vodacom chairman to retire in July

The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more

Flights across South Africa’s airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.

Air traffic over South Africa on March 27th, 2020. Post the lockdown in South Africa. Source: Flight Tracker 24 (click to enlarge)
Air traffic over South Africa on March 25th, 2020. Source: Flight Tracker 24 (click to enlarge)

Fewer planes are flying as countries around the world go into lockdown and airlines cut services. According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines will lose an estimated $113 bn in passenger revenues worldwide.

The number of flights tracked by Flight Radar24 has dropped by 50%

Earlier this month, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines suspended all passenger flights for a renewable period of two weeks as the United Arab Emirates halts all inbound, outbound and transit passenger flights in its effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 

An Airbus A380-800 passenger plane of the Emirates Airlines at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.
Mikhail Tereshchenko | TASS | Getty Images
Previous articleThese are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC

CNBC Africa -
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Access Bank: CBN suspends forex sales to BDCs over COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Traders at Nigeria’s forex market say they are anticipating a bi-weekly retail forex auction today. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a preview of today’s trading session at the money market here in Nigeria.
Read more
Coronavirus

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts food security in SAA

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa enters day 1 of a national lock-down, many other Sub-Saharan African countries have also entered into partial lock-downs with the restriction of movement as a key element for curbing the number of infections. However, across the globe many people are already facing dire humanitarian emergencies and the World food programme is putting in measures to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa has enough food to sustain itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lola Castro, Regional Director for Southern Africa at the World Food Programme.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Coronavirus Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Coronavirus Reuters -
Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more

Covid-19: Tax relief proposed by the President

Coronavirus Contributor -
The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 23 March 2020, set out certain fiscal relief measures to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and vulnerable firms mitigate cash flow constraints as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved