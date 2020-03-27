Coronavirus

How hospitality is being destroyed by an unwelcome guest – COVID-19

By Chris Bishop

Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Videos

The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development

The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Coronavirus

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
The business of bringing people together is being battered by the disease that’s driving everyone apart.
People all over the world are cancelling their hotel rooms in the erstwhile holiday paradise of South Africa for fear of COVID-19. South Africa – with its world class resorts and favourable exchange rate- was very popular with northern hemisphere tourists with money to burn. Now many fear to tread for fear of being quarantined in paradise.
Closer to home, corporate giants are forgetting about entertaining their clients at football, cricket and rugby matches in a shut down that is likely to cost the industry billions.
A survey carried out by government, the City of Johannesburg and tourism operators carried out a survey, issued Friday, showed that hotels had lost at least R764.8 million through booking cancellations alone between March 16 and June 20.
One hotel lost R150 million, out of R250 million as people cancelled in fear of COVID-19. At the other end of the scale, a small operator lost R20,000 of R50,000 in bookings – small maybe, but losses in an already tough economic climate just the same.
The average losses of those who took part in the tourism survey, was R44.5 million, which means less than 20 operators responded. How much more has been lost by the rest of the industry that brings in a healthy slice of South Africa’s foreign exchange earnings? How much more will be uncovered by the survey that the organisers say will continue – the mind boggles..
The hospitality industry too has taken a punch in the guts too as sport and events have been counted out by COVID- 19.
Johannesburg-based Richard Dunn runs a hospitality company called Playmakers that employs around 60 people. It runs hospitality tents and events for big corporates in South Africa like ABSA, KFC and Adidas. The COVID-19 outbreak came like a leg breaking late tackle on a star player as it wiped out professional sport in Africa.
“Our business is bringing people together and the outbreak simply stopped people coming together. Even if you have a pizza store, in Parkhurst, it is not safe for people to come in and eat in a group,” says Dunn, Friday, the first day of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown.
“I think the market is going to be dead for at least three months minimum. Even when it is all over it is going to take a long time to ramp up again. On top of that life will have changed, people aren’t just going to high-five and start hugging each other. This social distancing is going to be a part of life for a very long time.”
Playmakers has repositioned its business in response to the cash crisis posed by being forced to keep its hospitality tents in the store room. Ironically, it is finding new revenue by making video content for one of its big existing clients – a video guide on how to avoid COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Nigerian equities recap

CNBC Africa -
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market review

CNBC Africa -
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact financial markets across the globe, Nkechi Ezugha, a Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa the bank for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....
Vodacom chairman to retire in July

Reuters -
The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC

CNBC Africa -
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
