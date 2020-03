The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals, which specialises in headhunting and placing global African talent, has found the following skills to be most in-demand in the COVID-19 era:

E-Commerce Experts

Supply Chain & Logistics Managers

Payments Professionals

Medical and Pharma Consultants

E-Learning Specialists

Digital Content Producers

