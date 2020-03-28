Coronavirus

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer...
Read more

Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a statement from BUA Group.

READ: Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

READ: Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

BUA on Friday redeemed its pledge of N1billion ($2.6mn) to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria by way of a confirmed funds transfer to the COVID-19 relief fund account with the Central Bank of Nigeria. In addition, the company also announced another donation of N300million to Sokoto, Edo and Ogun States to assist in galvanizing a coordinated response and adequate preparedness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in this states. The donations to Sokoto and Edo States were on behalf of its Cement subsidiary, BUA Cement which has its major operations in those states whilst Ogun was also selected as a beneficiary due to its proximity to Lagos which had been the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria.

This development comes exactly a day after the Chairman of the Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced a cash donation of N1billion to Nigeria’s response to the virus and also, another donation to 9 states of medical and emergency kits and supplies including face masks, testing kits, safety goggles, gloves, personal protective gear – which have already been ordered and should be delivered soon.

In his comments on the additional donation of N300million to Edo, Sokoto and Ogun States, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said that although these states have been identified for this intervention in the first instance, “BUA is monitoring the situation closely and is also looking at other states that may need additional help. We will continue engaging with these states and relevant partners including the NCDC in the areas where they need support to win this fight against COVID-19.”, Rabiu added. 

Rabiu also urged other well-meaning Nigerians – individuals and corporates alike, to join hands in supporting the efforts to put the virus in check in Nigeria, financially and otherwise. “Our country needs us now more than ever. This is the time to come together and support.”

Previous articleTony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusContributor -

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers

CNBC Africa -
On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
Read more
Videos

How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?

CNBC Africa -
It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
Read more
International

How The U.S. Can Solve Ventilator Shortages During Coronavirus

CNBC -
The global coronavirus outbreak has pushed the U.S. health system to the brink. Hospitals are already running out of basic supplies like masks, eye gear, gowns and ventilators. Ventilators are key in helping keep people with the most severe cases of
Read more
Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is...
Read more

Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed ...
Read more

Government’s response to Moody’s downgrade of SA to junk status

Coronavirus Contributor -
Covid-19 and South Africa's downgrade to junk will truly test South African financial markets.
Read more

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

Coronavirus Contributor -
The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved