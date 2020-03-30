Coronavirus

Africa’s largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19

By CNBC Africa

Africa's largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19

On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19.
Stress Theory in Nursing

The Adaptation Model and Tension Theory in Nursing Abilities study emphasize the significance with the connection amongst the social...
Why The U.S. Probably Won’t Run Out Of Food During Coronavirus

While the American public stays home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they are eating more meals in personal kitchens and less in restaurants. Supermarkets around the country are struggling to maintain stocked shelves and to keep up with the in
On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19. Today Africa’s largest internet company pledged R1.5bn, Read its statement below…

Statement by Naspers

Naspers has committed R 1,5 billion in emergency aid to the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The group will contribute R 500 million to the Solidarity Response Fund announced by the President last week. In addition, Naspers will buy R 1 billion worth of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies in China – in partnership with the Chinese government and Tencent – to support South Africa’s health workers and fly it to South Africa as soon as possible.

“By working with government and civil society we want to help our country overcome this very difficult period. We hope this combination of support will help to make a difference in South Africa’s response to Covid-19.” said South Africa CEO, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

Bob van Dijk, Group CEO said: “We realise these are tough times that require dramatic action and Naspers is contributing to the measures underway in South Africa. We want to thank the government of China and our partner Tencent for their solidarity. More details will be released as soon as we have them.”

The details of the personal protective equipment and other medical supplies are being finalised together with local South African authorities, partners and supply networks in China.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Africa CDC Joins Forces with Co-Creation Hub to Use Smart Ways to Educate and Sensitize the Continent on COVID-19
