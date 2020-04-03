CoronavirusFeatured
Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply

By CNBC Africa

African Development Bank

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus

Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply

As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the...
As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, BUSINESS/PARTNERS has revealed how to apply for the R1 billion ($53m) funding the Rupert family has set aside, see statement below. The Sukuma Relief Programme is being administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8% stake. Those wishing to apply can visit www.businesspartners.co.za

By Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS

Positioned to provide widespread and sustainable support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are financially impacted by COVID-19, the newly-established Sukuma Relief Programme comprises two distinct and separate relief offerings – one for formal sole proprietors and another for other business entities, namely close corporations, companies, and trusts.

The financial aid and assistance will comprise grants and low-interest-bearing loans with a 12-month repayment holiday.  

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The Sukuma Relief Programme is structured to provide relief against the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, while leveraging further support as far as possible. Qualifying formal sole proprietors will receive a non-repayable grant of R25 000. Formal close corporations, companies and trusts will be eligible for an unsecured loan ranging between R250 000 and R1 000 000, with no repayment obligations or interest incurred for the first 12 months, in addition to a R25 000 grant.

FOR MORE ON COVID-19 VISIT: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

In terms of necessary criteria, he says that close corporations, companies or trusts must be registered, tax- and regulatory-compliant South African businesses that can prove viability prior to the arrival of the pandemic. “When applying, these entities will therefore be required to submit documents and supporting evidence to corroborate that it is a viable business that was impacted by COVID-19. This proof can be a demonstration of a decrease in turnover, erosion of working capital, or inability to pay salaries.

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Similarly, formal sole proprietors will need to provide proof of an active bank account to show business activity prior to the outbreak of the pandemic and provide evidence of tax compliance.

Given the gravity of the unprecedented COVID-19 disruption, Bierman says there will be a focus on swift application, approval and disbursement processing to ensure the relief is made available to qualifying SMEs as quickly as possible. We understand that many businesses are currently in need of immediate financial relief. Disbursements will therefore be made within seven days after applying for the assistance, provided the supporting evidence is supplied and verified.

For business owners wishing to apply, Bierman says applications will open Friday, 3 April 2020, on the BUSINESS/PARTNERS website (www.businesspartners.co.za). To apply, all you need to do is visit the website and follow the simple steps to fill in an application and upload the required supporting documents.

BUSINESS/PARTNERS is responsible for ensuring that every cent contributed to the fund ends up in the hands of business owners. This is a permanent vehicle to support South African SMEs in distress, and we intend to help support as many businesses as possible.

It should be noted, in this regard, that BUSINESS/PARTNERS will not be profiting from the funding in any way, and no fees will be charged in relation to the Sukuma Relief Programme. The donors will also not be paid back at any point.

The repayment of the loan portion is an appeal to the beneficiaries of the programme to “pay it forward” once their businesses are back on their feet, in order to allow for the continuing support of other SMEs into the future.
While the fund has been originated to provide SMEs with financial aid to assist them in weathering the COVID-19 storm, the plan is for it to run on a sustainable basis over the long term and continue to help SMEs during challenging times like this in the future.

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Altron eyes London listing

CNBC Africa -
Altron plans to separate its UK assets from its African operations via a London listing. The technology group says the listing, still at planning stage will unlock value for its shareholders. Mteto Nyati, CEO Altron joins CNBC Africa for more.
Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
A meal worth millions? Have a look at the ‘World’s Most Exclusive Dinner’

CNBC -
A couple paid for an 18-course dinner eaten with diamond-encrusted utensils while flying in a private jet above Southeast Asia. And it's all for a good cause. ----------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscri
