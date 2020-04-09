CoronavirusEast AfricaInternational NewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

COVID-19 kills 500 Africans says WHO – and why it could be a lot worse than we know.

By Chris Bishop

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
KORA Founder on embracing e-MICE during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives and is forcing us to adopt new ways of doing things and these include doing meetings and conferences electronically. Mireille Ineza Karera, Founder of KORA Coaching Group explains why it is important to make use of available platform in this period.
Rwanda commemorates the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi indoors

This week Rwanda recognises the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Typically at this time communities come together and participate in events such candlelight vigils and the Walk to Remember, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities and all gatherings have been cancelled. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Diogene Bideri, Principle Legal Adviser, for the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide for more on the changes to this year’s commemoration plans.
By Chris Bishop

As the COVID-19 spreads across Africa there have been 10,000 cases – with South Africa suffering the most – killing 500 people with a 9.4 per cent recovery rate.

The figures are likely to be even higher, in reality, as the World Health Organization admits that it is struggling to test outside African capitals because of a lack of resources, equipment and planes.

“We now have 44 African countries in the WHO region, sub-Saharan Africa, including Algeria, who are testing. In most of these countries there is urgent need to move testing beyond capital cities. We are also facing very much challenge of procurement and supply of equipment,” says Matshidiso Meoti, the director for Africa for the WHO.

“There is a shortage on a global level this is a huge concern for WHO as we work to procure testing kits. Some philanthropists are procuring and providing. There is availability on international markets and transportation but there is a lack of availability of flight in countries. We are working on how can kits can be moved and it is one of the most acute issues we are working on at this time.”

When asked about certain countries in different continents restricting the export of COVID-19 testing and protective equipment Michel Yao, a WHO representative to the Central African Republic, said: “ We are in talks with manufacturers, we need solidarity with countries , who can produce, to have a global approach in this outbreak The outbreak needs to be addressed everywhere at one time if we continue to have outbreaks in Africa, it will continue to affect everyone else.”

A lack of mobility was also causing problems for Africa’s migrants. The lockdown in many countries had seen people stranded up at borders, from Djibouti to the border between Burundi and Tanzania, according to Nairobi-based Mohammeed Abdiker a regional director for the International Organization for Migration. He also warned governments to be careful with refugees.

“Governments should think hard about deporting refugees at this time. If we look at cross border movements, just by deporting two or three thousand people across a border we are increasing the risk of pandemic,”

On the movement front, Ethiopian Airlines told CNBC Africa that, despite losing $550 million dollars through the pandemic, it was prepared to fly equipment to every country in Africa. The airline said billionaire philanthropist Jack Ma had cooperated with the government of Ethiopia to supply equipment for mercy flights across Africa.

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.




World Bank: COVID-19 to drive SSA towards first recession in 25 yrs


The World Bank says it expects the economy of sub-Saharan Africa to fall sharply from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to a contraction of between 2.1 to 5.1 per cent in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s brewery industry


Renaissance Capital says brewers in Nigeria are experiencing material decline in beer volumes following the restrictions to movements and gatherings directed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Adedayo Ayeni, Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa Consumer at Renaissance Capital.
Stears on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in Nigeria


Data from Stears says Nigerian businesses are likely to be directly affected by the local spread of COVID-19, and many more would be impacted by the partial shutdown of the Nigerian economy. They also stress that most of the 40 million small businesses in the country are ill-equipped to handle a crisis of this scale. Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19


The African Development Bank Group has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries fight the pandemic. The facility provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.










