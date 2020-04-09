CoronavirusInternational NewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

World Bank: COVID-19 to drive SSA towards first recession in 25 yrs

The World Bank says it expects the economy of sub-Saharan Africa to fall sharply from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to a contraction of between 2.1 to 5.1 per cent in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s brewery industry

Renaissance Capital says brewers in Nigeria are experiencing material decline in beer volumes following the restrictions to movements and gatherings directed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Adedayo Ayeni, Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa Consumer at Renaissance Capital.
Read more

By Chris Bishop

In the eye of the COVID-19 pandemic The African regional director for the World Health Organisation Matshidiso Moeti admitted that any hold on US money would hamper efforts to protect the health of Africans in these difficult times, but hopes common sense will prevail.

President Trump said he would put a hold on US funding of the WHO in apparent retaliation for what he implied was poor advice from the organisation over COVID-19.

“They called it wrong,” he said, adding: “They really, they missed the call. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

On US financial contributions to the WHO, he said: “We’re going to put a hold on money spent… we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see.”

In its weekly briefing on Africa, journalists asked how it could affect operations in Africa.

“They called it wrong,” he said, adding: “They really, they missed the call. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

On US financial contributions to the WHO, he said: “We’re going to put a hold on money spent… we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see.”

“The USA is among the top five financial donors to WHO, so they play a very important role and they enable us to do our work. If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.

“I can only emphasise what has been said already. It is a question of international solidarity, this virus impacts on people around the world. We hope we can carry on with our work.”

So who does pay the bills for WHO?

According to the website Reality Check, run by BBC News: “The WHO relies on funding from both government and private sources. Its funding is also split into mandatory and voluntary contributions, with the last one becoming increasingly important over the years.

In the last financial year, more than 80% of WHO funds came from voluntary contributions made by governments, private organisations like charities, and other UN agencies as well as multilateral bodies like the EU.

The US government is the largest of these voluntary contributors, accounting for just under 15% of WHO funding in 2019. But the next biggest was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, making up nearly 10% of funding.

Other countries which made significant voluntary contributions in 2019 include the UK (7.8%) and Germany (5.7%). It is worth adding that the US also owes the WHO most in terms of mandatory contributions. Figures for March 2020 show that the US still had more than $99m (£80m) in outstanding payments, much more than anyone else.

Previous articleCOVID-19 kills 500 Africans says WHO – and why it could be a lot worse than we know.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Stears on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Data from Stears says Nigerian businesses are likely to be directly affected by the local spread of COVID-19, and many more would be impacted by the partial shutdown of the Nigerian economy. They also stress that most of the 40 million small businesses in the country are ill-equipped to handle a crisis of this scale. Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The African Development Bank Group has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries fight the pandemic. The facility provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: World Bank & IFC’s $14bn – How far does it extend?

CNBC Africa -
Never before has the world seen a funding crisis like the one it is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 and lockdowns. Any new funding available is swallowed up within days. Is this the case with the World Bank and IFC’s $14 billion package? Sérgio Pimenta, IFC’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 kills 500 Africans says WHO – and why it could be a lot worse than we know.

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
“We now have 44 African countries in the WHO region, sub-Saharan Africa, including Algeria, who are testing. In most of these countries there is urgent need to move testing beyond capital cities. We are also facing very much challenge of procurement and supply of equipment,”
Read more

Op-Ed: Mozambique – Islamist militants continue attacks in Cabo Delgado

East Africa Contributor -
Islamist extremist militants have carried out a spate of attacks targeting villages in the northern Cabo Delgado province on April 6 and 7.
Read more

African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

COVID-19 drives Sub-Saharan Africa toward first recession in 25 years – World Bank report

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is forecast to fall from 2.4% in 2019 to -2.1% to -5.1% in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved