COVID-19: SA economy to shed a million jobs and shrink by up to 10 per cent.

By Chris Bishop

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South African Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by another 100 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut the country’s interest rate by another 100 basis points, taking the repo rate to 4.25% per annum.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

IMF approves immediate debt relief for 25 countries amid COVID-19 crisis

In the wake of the global COVID-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved immediate debt service relief to 25 poor and vulnerable countries.
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the COVID-19 pandemic threatens food security in Africa

The World Health Organisation has expressed concerns about the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and notes that it is one of the biggest health challenges Africa has faced in a generation. So, how will this impact food security, especially smallholder farmers in Nigeria? Ndidi Nwuneli; Co-founder & Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....
By Chris Bishop

A million jobs lost and a contraction of GDP of between 8 and 10 per cent this year. This was the bleak picture of the South African economy painted by the business-driven action group in the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

South Africa’s economy has been struggling for the best part of a decade against problems compounded by the downgrade to junk by Moody’s on the first day of the country’s lockdown on March 28. It has made the country’s goal of around 5 per cent GDP growth – the figure needed to keep up with new employees coming into the job market – a mere pipe dream.

“Our view is there is going to be a very significant 8 to 10 per cent contraction in the economy for 2020 depending on the length and extent of the lockdown and also the lockdown in our trading partners. Capital flow is going to be restricted over the year…Shifts in commodity prices are also going to fuel the number of people going into the ranks of the unemployed. A million people added to the unemployment numbers is what we expect and we are looking at the appropriate safety nets that business can provide,” says banker Martin Kingston of Business for SA COVID-19 a group made up of Business Unit South Africa and the Black Business Council.

Business for SA said it was unclear how long the lockdown in South Africa may last or how it could be relaxed, but was in discussions  about how money could be used to limit the damage.

“We are in discussions with banks about injecting liquidity into the system. Economic recovery, 2021 and beyond we are going to need more liquidity. We are also in discussions with the Reserve Bank about how to manage risk in the future,” says Kingston.

Stavros Nicolaou, who is heading up the health section for Business for SA, said the country would know in the next two weeks more about how serious the outbreak is going to be. It is equipped to carry out 25,000 tests- a-day.  

“Ï think the next two weeks will give us a good measure of how the patterns are emerging,” says Nicolaou during the online briefing. He said 10,000 volunteers were working with the nationwide screening process.

Business for SA was also procuring 1.2 million gloves and six million surgical masks as well as looking to ease the import of much needed ventilators to help fight the pandemic.   

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nigeria extends lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja & Ogun States

CNBC Africa -
Africa's largest economy, Nigeria has extended its lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States. Its President Muhammadu Buhari said...
The Rise Of Nintendo

The Rise Of Nintendo

CNBC -
Nintendo hasn't always made video games. It was founded over a century ago and at one point sold ramen noodles and operated a taxi service. Today, Nintendo is part of a crowded video game market, up against companies like Sony, Microsoft, Apple and G
International News

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

CNBC -
Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
International News

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

CNBC -
Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
