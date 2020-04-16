CoronavirusInternational NewsNews
SA “bending the curve” in the fight against COVID-19 – WHO

By Chris Bishop

Coronavirus

Here’s how to use and clean your mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, the right way

Experts agree that you should be wearing a mask or cloth face covering to avoid potentially transmitting the COVID-19 disease. But once you have a mask, you have to focus on wearing it properly. Here, an expert explains how to stay protected while wearing a mask.
Coronavirus

These are the new hot spots of innovation in the time of coronavirus

Entrepreneurs are innovating in new ways as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Potential examples include virus-resistant nanoparticles for health worker protective gear and home-schooling solutions, Adeo Ressi, CEO of global start-up accelerator The Founder Institute, tells CNBC Make It.
Videos

COVID-19: What the future holds for Nigeria’s oil sector

As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
By Chris Bishop

As South Africa completed three weeks of lockdown the World Health Organisation hinted that the country is turning the tide against COVID-19. On the other side of the coin officials warn that the outbreak is only likely to peak, in Africa, in September.

Sub-Saharan Africa has around 17,000 cases and has suffered more than 900 deaths and the numbers increase every day, a weekly web briefing by WHO heard Thursday. South Africa has the most cases on the continent and along with Algeria and Cameroon it has half of the total.

 South Africa, with its mobile testing, road blocks, complete shutdown and close tracking of contact tracing has been seen as the most aggressive, of the 47 nations in the region, in fighting the outbreak..

“I think South Africa is bending the curve.. .We think what they have done is starting to make an impact, but we have to continue to monitor it. They have taken a very aggressive attitude to testing” says Matshidiso Moeti, the regional director for Africa for WHO.

“Even before the outbreak, the South African government already had a public platform in place. It had carried out strong work in contact tracing a isolating and physical distancing. It too was early with closing schools, prohibiting sporting and social gatherings.”

Yet many other, less travelled, parts of the continent are likely to struggle with this. There were fears raised by journalists they it may be easier to carry out social distancing in an air-conditioned supermarket in Johannesburg, with hand sanitizer on tap, than it is in a teeming open-air market in Goma.

“The size of dwellings, the size of families, even the weather in many places is going to make it ery difficult. When people are going to outside markets, where we buy a lot of our food, it is very  difficult to keep people apart , if you stay away from people you might disadvantage what you are going to earn for the day… People should be wearing masks when they go shopping. People should have sanitizers and soap,” says Moeti, who added that the outbreak was expected to peak in Africa in Semptember.

“I think it is a very good reminder that our response to COID 19 needs to be put in the context of many other issues.”   South Africa has extended its 21-day lockdown for a further two weeks until the end of April.

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Minister Nkrumah outlines Ghana's COVID-19 response plan

Ghana's Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the enhanced tracing and testing of COVID-19 cases coupled with the mandatory quarantine system is yielding result. He joins CNBC Africa for more on Ghana's strategy to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 & low oil prices dent Nigeria's public finances

Nigeria's Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council has put the implementation of the National Action Plan 5.0 on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this and explore Nigeria's revenue options in the face of dwindling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 loans: Can Nigeria's economy sustain more debt?

Nigeria is requesting for a total of $6.9 billion loan from multilateral lenders to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With Nigeria's total debt at 27.4 trillion naira, can the economy sustain more debt at these levels? Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with Discovery

South Africa's High Court has dismissed a case from insurer Discovery against rival Liberty, who it had argued was infringing on their trademarks and competing unlawfully, Liberty said on Thursday.
