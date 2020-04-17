Coronavirus
Updated:

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look to rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

One of the highly contentious issues taken by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa when announcing the country’s lockdown was the ban on alcohol. The decision led to a public outcry by the Gauteng Liquor Forum etc. After taking into account their concerns the presidency issued this statement …

BAN ON SALE OF ALCOHOL TO REMAIN IN FORCE

The Presidency has declined the request of the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared national state of disaster.

The restriction on the sale of liquor will remain.

The decision was communicated to the Forum’s attorneys on 17 April 2020 via the offices of the State Attorney.

The President and government as a whole remain committed to financially supporting businesses in distress during this period.

The President has carefully considered the representations made by the Gauteng Liquor Forum.

These however have had to be weighed up against the imperative of all South African businesses and citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations, the health implications of consumption of alcohol and the priority to ensure social distancing during this principle. As such, alcohol is not considered an essential good or item. It is in fact considered a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus.

The President furthermore considered representations from other stakeholders who have pointed to the causal relationship between alcohol intoxication and abuse, and risky behaviour.

There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients.

The President has further noted that the Gauteng Liquor Forum’s position is not shared by all industry stakeholders; and that a number of other organizations in the liquor industry have rejected the call for the restrictions to be lifted.

In response to concerns raised by the Gauteng Liquor Forum that small business in the liquor trade may suffer financial loss during this period, the Presidency has once again drawn the Forum’s attention to the assistance provided by the Tourism Relief Fund, the Department of Small Business Development, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and private endeavours such as the South African Future Trust amongst others.  These funds and institutions provide capped grant assistance to small, micro and medium enterprises, to ensure sustainability during this period, as well as support to employees of these enterprises.

It is common cause that the containment of the coronavirus has resulted in financial strain for many businesses across all sectors, and not just those in the liquor industry.

Government stands ready to assist them within the available means to alleviate this hardship.  

The Presidency has further communicated to the Gauteng Liquor Forum once again the factors weighed by the National Coronavirus Command Council, the Cabinet and the President himself following communication earlier in the week that these measures would be considered during various engagements.

The Presidency has re-iterated that the decision to impose a nationwide was not taken lightly by the Executive, but based on the preponderance of all relevant factors and advise.

The overarching consideration has always been and remains the safety of South Africans.

The government remains willing to engage with all concrete constructive proposals to ease both the threat to life and the economic challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous articleCOVID-19: How to ensure your business keeps running while working remotely
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
Coronavirus

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more
Videos

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

CNBC Africa -
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: How to ensure your business keeps running while working remotely

Coronavirus Contributor -
Coupling business continuity with remote working.
Read more

How the soccer hard man felled by COVID-19 will be remembered warmly in Africa

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
“He was a lovely guy, but he could be a Jekyll and Hyde character on the pitch,”
Read more

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Coronavirus CNBC -
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved