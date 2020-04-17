CoronavirusNews
Updated:

How the soccer hard man felled by COVID-19 will be remembered warmly in Africa

By Chris Bishop

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more

By Chris Bishop

He was tough world cup winner feared and respected by the finest players on football pitches around the world. Yet COVID-19 felled him in a week.

Norman Hunter, a tough tackling defender for Leeds United and England 1966 World Cup winning squad, died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 10.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten, and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” said Leeds United in a statement.

Hunter was  a tough-tackling centre back nicknamed  “Bite your legs” by the fans – an epithet he didn’t like and certainly didn’t do him justice – feared few in the days when the professional game was full of mud and flying career ending tackles.” He will long be remembered in Africa by fellow 1966 World Cup winner Terry Paine who forged a broadcasting and football management career in his adopted home of Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Apart from being a hard man he also had a great left foot. He was a great footballer and what they would call these days an out- and- out defender,” says Paine a dashing winger who played 713 games for Southampton and made the 1966 World Cup squad even though his club was in the second division.

Paine and Hunter may have been in the England squad in 1966, but not in the eleven that lifted the World Cup. It meant they were not given medals as is common practise these days where even the coaches and physios get a prize. This wrong was righted, 43 years later, when the British Prime Minister presented the rest of the surviving squad with their medals.

Hunter, born on Tyneside near Newcastle, kissed his glittering medal outside Number 10 Downing Street; he was not so gentle with those who opposed him on the pitch.

On a grey afternoon amid the mud of a wet Derby County, in 1975, the referee  sent  Hunter off for a toe-to-toe fist fight with his old friend and England roommate Francis Lee. Hunter threw the first punch, off-the-ball, yet the referee dismissed both. The two threw more punches as they trudged off for an early bath.

“He was a lovely guy, but he could be a Jekyll and Hyde character on the pitch,” laughed Paine who remembered a day of daggers on the pitch during training for the 1966 World Cup at the Football Association headquarters in Lilleshall.

“We were playing 11-a-side and I put the ball through Norman;s legs and ran past him. He turned to me and said: ‘Don’t you ever do that again!’”

Did he, I ask?

“Did I hell!” replied Paine with a laugh that rode a thousand tackles.

But one day at the Dell in Southampton, against Leeds United, Paine found it hard to laugh after jumping for an aerial challenge with the towering Hunter.

“He hit me hard with something and I thought he had knocked all my teeth out; my whole mouth went numb. I think it was his elbow.”

You can be sure that the referee didn’t even caution Norman Hunter in those robust, often brutal, days- a hard man, born of an even harder game, taken from the world by COVID-19.       

Previous articleMark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Discovery walks away from legal battle with Liberty after court ruling

CNBC Africa -
Meanwhile Discovery says it will not appeal the High court ruling but remains still holds the view that Liberty’s use of its IP without its consent or payment, is morally questionable.
Read more
Videos

Financial Derivatives CEO on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF says it expects a 3.4 per cent economic contraction for Nigeria this year, while ratings agency Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating and maintained a negative outlook for Nigeria. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s health minister Ehanire outlines mitigation measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
With 35 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, Nigeria now has a total of 442 confirmed cases. We will find out how Nigeria's health authorities are working to build a resilient healthcare system to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Why data collection is key to the survival of small businesses post COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Now more than ever, the collection of data across various sectors is key to deliberate recovery efforts and survival of small and medium enterprises, CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director at Catalyst for Growth, Sifiso Ndwandwe for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

Coronavirus CNBC -
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more

Essential services require new CIPC certificate during South Africa’s extended COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Companies, which are registered through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's (CIPC) BizPortal to perform essential services during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown period, are required to have a new certificate from the BizPortal website for the extended period, which begins on 17 April 2020.
Read more

Multilateralism through Public-Private partnerships are Key to Flattening the COVID-19 Curve

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
By Paul Polman, Siddharth Chatterjee and Myriam Sidibe The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that now is “a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved