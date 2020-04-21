Coronavirus
COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

By CNBC Africa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion stimulus package to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19 and a 35 day lockdown.

He said the money would come from its adjustment budget, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and multilateral institutions.

The World Bank, the New Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank have been approached for funding.

A six month temporary COVID-19 grant has been introduced.

A R100 billion will be put aside for those who have lost their jobs and to create jobs.

R200 billion loan scheme to be introduced to help businesses pay salaries. Companies with turnover of less than R300 million a year can participate.

A phased approach will be taken to reopen the economy of which Ramaphosa said he will address the nation on Thursday.

