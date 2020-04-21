CoronavirusInsightsEnergy, Environment & Climate ChangeNewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

No more power cuts? Yes, but for how long?

By Chris Bishop

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more

By Chris Bishop

The good news is South Africa’s dark load shedding days could be over as another bleak winter looms. The bad news is maybe not for long because of more than a decade of low maintenance at Eskom’s creaking, ageing, coal-fired power stations; plus design problems at the new ones.

If you are wondering why there have been no power cuts over the last few weeks, the lockdown for COVID-19 has seen a huge dip in demand, for the 30,000 MW in the national grid, of between 6,000 and 9,000 MW. That is enough power to light up three cities the size of Johannesburg…

The lockdown means Eskom has been able send more gangs of maintenance workers into power stations across the land to mend and restore some of the broken and run down equipment.

“During these past three weeks we have doubled our maintenance from more than 4 200 MW to 9 500 MW. This will put Eskom in a good place to meet rising demand and generate electricity without resorting to load shedding. Even though it is impossible to make guarantees about load shedding,”   says SIkonathi Mantshantsha, the spokesperson for Eskom.

A lot also rides on changes to the new coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile, in the country’s northern Limpopo province.  Foundations were laid more than a decade ago, but the power stations were full of problems as well as being behind time and over budget.  

“We must caution the people of South Africa always that our equipment and our generators are quite unreliable and old. So we can never give guarantees until we have fixed the design faults at our new power stations at Kusile and Medupi. Then, once we have done that, we hope never to use the world load shedding again” says Mantshantsha. 

Yet, Chris Yelland, an electrical engineer  who has been analysing Eskom for more than 20 years, says the maintenance is merely what is merely what is known in the trade as “opportunistic maintenance” that can be done quickly and at short notice and may not last long. He likened it to patching a bicycle puncture instead of fitting a new tyre.  

“It will be merely fixing patching up boiler tubes and mending water and oil leaks,” says Yelland.  

“What has not been done for years is a major overhaul; this requires a shutdown so you can open up the boilers, turbines and does what they call deep level maintenance. It is something that is expensive and takes a lot of planning. You need to bring experienced specialists from the equipment manufacturers, from around the world. You need to have spare parts on standby.”

Yelland says the maintenance that has been done is good news for the national grid, but questions how long South Africa’s creaking power stations can struggle on.   

By Chris Bishop

The good news is South Africa’s dark load shedding days could be over as another bleak winter looms. The bad news is maybe not for long because of more than a decade of low maintenance at Eskom’s creaking, ageing, coal-fired power stations; plus design problems at the new ones.

If you are wondering why there have been no power cuts over the last few weeks, the lockdown for COVID-19 has seen a huge dip in demand, for the 30,000 MW in the national grid, of between 6,000 and 9,000 MW. That is enough power to light up three cities the size of Johannesburg…

The lockdown means Eskom has been able send more gangs of maintenance workers into power stations across the land to mend and restore some of the broken and run down equipment.

“During these past three weeks we have doubled our maintenance from more than 4 200 MW to 9 500 MW. This will put Eskom in a good place to meet rising demand and generate electricity without resorting to load shedding. Even though it is impossible to make guarantees about load shedding,”   says SIkonathi Mantshantsha, the spokesperson for Eskom.

A lot also rides on changes to the new coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile, in the country’s northern Limpopo province.  Foundations were laid more than a decade ago, but the power stations were full of problems as well as being behind time and over budget.  

“We must caution the people of South Africa always that our equipment and our generators are quite unreliable and old. So we can never give guarantees until we have fixed the design faults at our new power stations at Kusile and Medupi. Then, once we have done that, we hope never to use the world load shedding again” says Mantshantsha. 

Yet, Chris Yelland, an electrical engineer  who has been analysing Eskom for more than 20 years, says the maintenance is merely what is merely what is known in the trade as “opportunistic maintenance” that can be done quickly and at short notice and may not last long. He likened it to patching a bicycle puncture instead of fitting a new tyre.  

“It will be merely fixing patching up boiler tubes and mending water and oil leaks,” says Yelland.  

“What has not been done for years is a major overhaul; this requires a shutdown so you can open up the boilers, turbines and does what they call deep level maintenance. It is something that is expensive and takes a lot of planning. You need to bring experienced specialists from the equipment manufacturers, from around the world. You need to have spare parts on standby.”

Yelland says the maintenance that has been done is good news for the national grid, but questions how long South Africa’s creaking power stations can struggle on.

“You are talking about old plants, in pushing that plant you really are doing damage…For the past decade, this maintenance has not been done by the book. It is like servicing a car, the cost of not servicing costs more in the long term than servicing it.”

Previous articleWhy people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Read more
Coronavirus

Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook

CNBC Africa -
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning the sellers were ultimately paying buyers to take the oil. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut global oil demand by almost a third, and now it shows in the US oil market, but what does this all mean for Africa? International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more

South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Read more

Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved