Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

By CNBC Africa

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA housing fund pledges shelter for homeless during COVID-19

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has pledged 50 temporary housing structures to provide shelter for 200 South Africans impacted by COVID-19. Kameel Keshav, CFO for SAHIF joins CNBC Africa for more.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Donald Kaberuka: AU is looking for $100bn to fight COVID-19 on the continent

Two weeks ago the African Union appointed a special envoy tasked with attracting social and economic support for Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. One of those appointees was former Rwanda Finance Minister and President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, who joins CNBC Africa for an update of what the envoy has been able to achieve.
By Chris Bishop

The laboratory in the front line of fight against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria’s remote northern state of Kano has closed down because the disease has struck down a number of its workers.

Kano – the hometown of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote – has seen a spike in mystery deaths in recent as Nigeria battles the pandemic with scant resources. Former Nigerian aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted a claim that 150 people had died mysteriously in Kano recently; the official figures say Kano has only 59 cases of COVID-19, but the government health authorities say they will investigated the mystery death claim.

These concerns from Kano were raised with the World Health Organisation at its weekly webinar on Africa. Sani Aliyu, the coordinator for the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, said small teams were struggling, with little money, to test and track data.

“This week the laboratory in Kano was closed in an incident where one or two members acquired COVID-19. We had to disinfect the place and ensure that there are adequate controls for safety. It will take three or four days to reopen it,” says Aliyu  

Whatever the outcome of the Kano investigation, officials in Nigeria are clear that the fight against COVID-19 is going to be a tough one.

Nigeria was the first African nation to report a case of COVID-19 and many in the country criticize the government for testing a mere 10,000 people out of a population of 200 million.”

“The truth is we have to work with what we have we did start from scratch the same as South Africa had. We have tested 5,000 people in the last week so we have increase the rate of testing incredibly. Once we have more equipment we will be able to do more tests across the country,” Chikwe Ihekweazu Director General for Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction  and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”

WHO officials agree that more needs to be done to build up equipment and skills to fight the pandemic; when it broke out there were a mere 30 ventilators in Lagos – most at private hospitals – and 360 in the country. WHO officials said another 100 ventilators had been shipped into Nigeria over the last few weeks.

“Everything we do right now is, one, to help us solve the problem and, two, to make for a better tomorrow. We are building people, we are building institutions and we are building to last and we may not get a second chance to do this,” says Ihekweazu. Bold words, in the face of a brutal pandemic.

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Videos

How women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation

CNBC Africa -
The African Women's Entrepreneurship Program was designed to assist women across Sub-Saharan Africa who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy, by running their small and medium enterprises; but now that many SMEs have been forced to temporarily suspend their activities, how have they been able to provide support? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairperson for the Rwanda Chapter of the AWEP, Gloria Kamanzi for more.
Videos

Kenya’s parliament passes amendments to cushion Kenyans against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday evening the National Assembly of Kenya passed some key amendments in support of the Government's efforts to cushion the economy and Kenyans against the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalist Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s workforce

CNBC Africa -
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economies and disrupt global supply chains. So what impact will the COVID-19 induced lock-downs have on the unemployment figures in Nigeria? Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s investment climate

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s economy is currently threatened by the twin shock of coronavirus and falling oil prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how these shocks are impacting the country’s investment climate is Vincent Nwani, Business and Investment Consultant.
PSG CEO Piet Mouton's impassioned plea to SA's President: act faster in lifting restrictions to rejuvenate the economy

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Without swift action the economic consequences will be disastrous.
How this Nigerian luxury fashion house is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council says it is focusing on 5 key sectors this year. PEBEC says it plans to highlight how businesses in these priority areas are responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of such businesses is Nigerian luxury fashion house Tiffany Amber. The company’s Founder and Creative Director, Folake Akindele Coker joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
COVID-19: Oil rallies on Gulf tensions

Analyst Interviews CNBC Africa -
U.S President Donald Trump says he has ordered the Navy to shoot down Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships. Trump’s tweet came as Brent tumbled to its lowest since 1999 overnight. So how are these events impacting Nigeria’s financial market coupled with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country? Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
How to best manage your finances during the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
This week we are looking at managing and coping with the financial burden that is left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack finance savvy tips and recommendations for individuals during this time is Katlego Mei, Financial Planner at Verso Wealth.
