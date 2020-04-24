On Thursday South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the country would take a phased approach to ending its lockdown. From the 1st of May it will move from phase 5 to phase 4. Below are the various stages that the country will likely follow and what each means…
COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work
News
COVID-19: How the different levels of SA’s staged lockdown exit work
These are the details of how each phase of South Africa's gradual easing of its lockdown will work....
GeoPoll: How COVID-19 is impacting these 12 African nations
One of the greatest concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak is the impact it will have on food security especially in countries that already suffer from high food insecurity. John Murunga, GeoPoll Regional Director for East Africa joined CNBC Africa to share more on their survey findings from the mobile-based research platform on the economic impact of the COVID-19 across 12 African nations.
Kenyan govt. steps in to help small businesses survive COVID-19
This week the National Assembly of Kenya met and passed amendments that could stand to benefit Kenyan SMEs, CNBC Africa spoke to SME Consultant, Victor Otieno on how much of help this will be to the sector and what else can be done during this difficult time.
Featured
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
International News
CNBC After Hours: Gilead’s Coronavirus Treatment Hits A Snag
CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC.com takes a look at how large public corporations receiv
Coronavirus
SA to phase out lockdown, these are the details
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the gradual phasing out of the country's 35-day lockdown based on five-phases.
Videos
Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover
It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
CEO Interviews
Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Clicks rolling out new stores despite COVID-19
Clicks is going ahead with plans to open 38 new stores and 40 new pharmacies despite uncertainties of how COVID-19 will impact the economy. The pharmaceutical retailer has however put dividends and share buybacks on ice, opting to preserve cash for tough times ahead. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 & Markets: Is market signalling worst of COVID-19 is over?
Exactly a month ago today, the JSE Top 40 index traded at 37,550 points with the COVID-19 sell-off rippled across local and global markets. Today the index has gained 20 per cent from those lows, not far behind global peers on Wall Street. Is this a signal investors think the worst of COVID-19 is over? Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact and Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst at Anchor Capital join CNBC Africa for more....
Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19
“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
