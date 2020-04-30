COVID-19: Reviving your small business. Join CNBC Africa on Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm (CAT) for a virtual workshop

Reviving your small business

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020

2 PM – 3 PM CAT

COVID-19 and lockdown have dealt a severe blow to many of South Africa’s over five million micro and small businesses. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help them survive? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.

SPEAKERS

Ben Bierman

Managing Director of Business Partners Limited



Xolisa Nqodi

Managing Director of Shesha Tuks



Karl Kumbier

CEO of Mercantile Bank

TOPICS COVERED