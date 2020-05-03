Coronavirus
Updated:

COVID-19: More than ever SA’s small businesses need assistance. Join SA’s Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni & other panellists, Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm (CAT) for CNBC Africa’s Zoom workshop on reviving your small business

By CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

COVID-19: More than ever SA's small businesses need assistance. Join SA's Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni & other panellists, Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm (CAT) for CNBC Africa's Zoom workshop on reviving your small business

Reviving your small business TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 2...
Coronavirus

This is what SA’s workplaces are required to provide staff with in #lockdownlevel4

As 1.5 million people prepare to return to work tomorrow as part of South Africa's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, below is a statement by the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi on what workplaces will be required to supply staff with...
Debates

Opinion : Could Industrialists lead the way up and out of COVID-19?

I have been interviewing and studying entrepreneurs in Africa for more than a quarter of a century and I have often wondered whether is the lack of will on the side of many entrepreneurs to get down into the grimy world of industry. After all, it is not as sexy as IT, or the digital world, and it is less likely to get you into the glossy magazines on TV chat shows.
Reviving your small business

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020

2 PM – 3 PM CAT

COVID-19 and lockdown have dealt a severe blow to many of South Africa’s over five million micro and small businesses. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help them survive? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.

TO REGISTER EMAIL: [email protected]

SPEAKERS

TOPICS COVERED

  • Funding options for small businesses during times of lockdown and COVID-19
  • How to access the funding
  • Is it enough?
  • What measures are in place to help small businesses survive?
  • Rebuilding your business for tomorrow
Coronavirus

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Coronavirus

Nine ways you can try to save your small business post COVID-19.

Contributor -
The majority think they will be able to reopen by the end of 2020, but others are less certain. Small businesses disagree, a lot, about how long the crisis will last. Small businesses needs business continuity management, adaptation to technology and talent retention
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Opinion – Fear the fake news that spreads like wildfire and hurts us all

Contributor -
This deepening addiction to “hearsay” or “gists”, as Nigerians would say, has been mounting rapidly in Africa in recent years as the power of social media grows. And these weeks of lock down and national emergencies have created an eager audience keen to share the latest rumours.
article

Op-Ed – John Kufuor: Africa faces the triple jeopardy of health, economic and informational crises

Contributor -
With Africa's triple whammy, Ghana's former President John A. Kufuor argues the continent needs a clear, determined strategy to support public interest media.
International News

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

CNBC -
President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
