COVID-19: More than ever SA’s small businesses need assistance. Join SA’s Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni & other panellists, Tuesday, May 5 at 2pm (CAT) for CNBC Africa’s Zoom workshop on reviving your small business

Reviving your small business
TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020
2 PM – 3 PM CAT
COVID-19 and lockdown have dealt a severe blow to many of South Africa’s over five million micro and small businesses. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help them survive? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.
TO REGISTER EMAIL: [email protected]
SPEAKERS
TOPICS COVERED
- Funding options for small businesses during times of lockdown and COVID-19
- How to access the funding
- Is it enough?
- What measures are in place to help small businesses survive?
- Rebuilding your business for tomorrow