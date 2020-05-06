CEO InterviewsCoronavirus
Updated:

Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

The COVID-19 impact on global education systems

These past weeks COVID-19 has caused havoc in every type of business you can name. One of them is higher education. It too has felt the chill of COVID-19. Chris Bishop interviews Dan Adkins – a man who is right there amongst it all. He joined Transnational Academic Group in 2009 as a faculty member in the schools of business and information technology and has led the organisation for the past seven years. He oversees international university branch campuses in Dubai and Ghana....
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Can Airbnb Survive?

With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
Read more

 

Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
Read more
Coronavirus

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

Reuters -
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

Vuyani Jarana on how ICT can assist with the fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has accelerated the global push into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While the growth of the gig economy is leaving many industries redundant, one industry that is expected to continue thriving is telecommunications due to increased demand for digital connectivity. Vuyani Jarana, ICT veteran & Group Chairperson of Mobax joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Binance CEO on COVID-19 impact & trading crypto currency in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Binance, a blockchain ecosystem, has recently allowed South African bank account holders to directly trade cryptocurrencies using the rand value on its platform and is allowing other African countries to also explore and advance the use of technology in the world on cryptocurrency. The Founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved