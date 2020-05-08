COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…

Kickstarting SA’s tourism businesses
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.
Date: 12th May 2020
Time: 2pm CAT
TO REGISTER EMAIL: https://cvent.me/L8l9MN
Speakers
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Sisa Ntshona, CEO: South African Tourism
Don Scott, owner of Tanda Tula
TOPICS COVERED
- Funding options for B&Bs, small, medium and large businesses operating in the tourism sector during times of lockdown and COVID-19
- How to access the funding
- Is it enough?
- What measures are in place to help tourism businesses survive?
- Rebuilding your tourism business for tomorrow