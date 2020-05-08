COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…

Coronavirus
COVID-19: Kick-starting SA's small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa's virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May.

COVID-19: Kick-starting SA's small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa's virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May.

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector.
International NewsCNBC -

Big layoffs hit Silicon Valley’s lucrative start-up sector | CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Kate Rooney also takes a look at the widespread layoffs hitting
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kickstarting SA’s tourism businesses

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.

Date: 12th May 2020

Time: 2pm CAT

TO REGISTER EMAIL: https://cvent.me/L8l9MN

Speakers

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Sisa Ntshona, CEO: South African Tourism

Don Scott, owner of Tanda Tula


TOPICS COVERED

  • Funding options for B&Bs, small, medium and large businesses operating in the tourism sector during times of lockdown and COVID-19
  • How to access the funding
  • Is it enough?
  • What measures are in place to help tourism businesses survive?
  • Rebuilding your tourism business for tomorrow
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
If you want to earn money in Africa – worse is yet to come says UN.

“One person we surveyed said: ‘I don’t have a dollar and you want me to wear a mask that I can’t afford in the first place.’”
COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
