COVID-19: Kick-starting SA's small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa's virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May.

COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is shaping the e-commerce sector in Rwanda

Rwanda has restricted movement as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus and the lock-down has significantly accelerated adoption of e-commerce. It is important to have a conversation on how this can be sustained as well as track progress of digital transformation which Rwanda has been championing....
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

How Africa can build capacity against COVID-19 shocks

The African Capacity Building Foundation is the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development. The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Nnadozie joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the continent can build capacity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic....
Kickstarting SA’s tourism businesses

One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to the country’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country has entered phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the tourism industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.

Date: 12th May 2020

Time: 2pm CAT

TO REGISTER EMAIL: https://cvent.me/L8l9MN

Speakers

Sisa Ntshona, CEO of South African Tourism

Don Scott, Owner of Tanda Tula

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa


TOPICS COVERED

  • Funding options for B&Bs, small, medium and large businesses operating in the tourism sector during times of lockdown and COVID-19
  • How to access the funding
  • Is it enough?
  • What measures are in place to help tourism businesses survive?
  • Rebuilding your tourism business for tomorrow
Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers

The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
