COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses

Kickstarting SA’s tourism businesses

One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to the country’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country has entered phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the tourism industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.

Date: 12th May 2020

Time: 2pm CAT

Speakers



Sisa Ntshona, CEO of South African Tourism



Don Scott, Owner of Tanda Tula

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa

David Frost, CEO, SATSA





TOPICS COVERED