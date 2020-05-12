COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses

Kickstarting SA’s tourism businesses
One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to the country’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country has entered phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the tourism industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Date: 12th May 2020
Time: 2pm CAT
Speakers
Sisa Ntshona, CEO of South African Tourism
Don Scott, Owner of Tanda Tula
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
David Frost, CEO, SATSA
TOPICS COVERED
- Funding options for B&Bs, small, medium and large businesses operating in the tourism sector during times of lockdown and COVID-19
- How to access the funding
- Is it enough?
- What measures are in place to help tourism businesses survive?
- Rebuilding your tourism business for tomorrow