COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses

By CNBC Africa

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
How COVID-19 impacts SSA remittances

The World Bank says it expects global remittances to drop by 20 percent this year, over the economic crisis brought about by shutdowns initiated to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication for sub-Saharan Africa.
COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic

The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Kickstarting SA’s tourism businesses

One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to the country’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country has entered phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the tourism industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.

Date: 12th May 2020

Time: 2pm CAT

Speakers

Sisa Ntshona, CEO of South African Tourism

Don Scott, Owner of Tanda Tula

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa

David Frost, CEO, SATSA


TOPICS COVERED

  • Funding options for B&Bs, small, medium and large businesses operating in the tourism sector during times of lockdown and COVID-19
  • How to access the funding
  • Is it enough?
  • What measures are in place to help tourism businesses survive?
  • Rebuilding your tourism business for tomorrow
TIA Capital on Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy & implication for economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to procure and validate Madagascar’s touted herbal cure for coronavirus as the number of cases in Nigeria reaches 4,641. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Debunking COVID-19 testing myths with a medical doctor

CNBC Africa is joined by medical doctor Tshidi Gule who is currently treating Covid-19 patients in isolation hotels in South Africa. She talks about the myths and fears around testing for the virus and her journey being at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.
Sarova Hotels on how COVID-19 is impacting of Kenya’s hospitality industry

Sharply declining numbers of tourists amid COVID-19 travel restrictions are forcing hospitality facilities in Kenya to suspend operations. Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts spoke to CNBC Africa on the state of hospitality in the country.
COVID-19: Inside Rwanda’s plan to reopen schools in September

It’s been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
