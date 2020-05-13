How will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19? Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 19th May. Register today…

According to The Economist, in 2019, 8m or 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa attended tertiary education, including vocational colleges and universities. That is almost double the 4% that did so in 2000 but it is well below the global average of 32%. With the cases of COVID-19 rising on the continent and several countries in lockdown how has and will this change? How will higher education emerge from the depths of COVID-19 and what does the uncertain future hold for it? Find out on this virtual panel discussion.



Date: 19th May 2020

Time: 2pm CAT

Register at: https://cvent.me/mqn9mZ

Speakers



Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister of Ghana

Dan Adkins CEO of Transnational Academic Group

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean of Henley Business School Africa



Prof Ernest Aryeetey, Secretary-General of African Research Universities Alliance



TOPICS COVERED