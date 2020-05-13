Coronavirus
Updated:

How will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19? Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 19th May. Register today…

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19? Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 19th May. Register today…

According to The Economist, in 2019, 8m or 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa attended tertiary education, including vocational colleges and universities. That is almost double the 4% that did so in 2000. With the cases of COVID-19 rising on the continent and several countries in lockdown how will this change?
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Most of SA to move to #level3lockdown by end of May

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening said the country is preparing for a further easing and gradual reopening of the economy.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

SouthBridge Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on African economies

Andrew Alli, CEO of SouthBridge Group spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the impact of Covid-19 on African economies and investment opportunities post the pandemic.
Read more

According to The Economist, in 2019, 8m or 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa attended tertiary education, including vocational colleges and universities. That is almost double the 4% that did so in 2000 but it is well below the global average of 32%. With the cases of COVID-19 rising on the continent and several countries in lockdown how has and will this change? How will higher education emerge from the depths of COVID-19 and what does the uncertain future hold for it? Find out on this virtual panel discussion.


Date: 19th May 2020

Time: 2pm CAT

Register at: https://cvent.me/mqn9mZ

Speakers

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister of Ghana

Dan Adkins CEO of Transnational Academic Group

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean of Henley Business School Africa

Prof Ernest Aryeetey, Secretary-General of African Research Universities Alliance


TOPICS COVERED

  • Will online education supersede on campus learning?
  • Access & affordability
  • Payment holidays
  • What measures are in place to help universities & students survive COVID-19 & lockdowns?
  • Rebuilding the higher education industry for tomorrow

Previous articleCOVID-19: Most of SA to move to #level3lockdown by end of May
- Advertisement -
Coronavirus

Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

CNBC Africa -
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis

CNBC Africa -
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery

CNBC -
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: What the stats say about the impact on SA’s SMMEs

CNBC Africa -
Small businesses all over the world are feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic with many feared to go bust. The latest research from fintech group Yoco shows that small business revenues in South Africa have plunged over 84 per cent as the virus grinded economic activity to a halt. Joining CNBC Africa for the latest numbers on the status of SMMEs is Bradley Wattrus, Co-Founder and CFO of Yoco.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Most of SA to move to #level3lockdown by end of May

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening said the country is preparing for a further easing and gradual reopening of the economy.
Read more

SouthBridge Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on African economies

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Andrew Alli, CEO of SouthBridge Group spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the impact of Covid-19 on African economies and investment opportunities post the pandemic.
Read more

Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Read more

Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis

Analyst Interviews CNBC Africa -
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved