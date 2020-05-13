How will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19? Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 19th May. Register today…

According to The Economist, in 2019, 8m or 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa attended tertiary education, including vocational colleges and universities. That is almost double the 4% that did so in 2000 but it is well below the global average of 32%. With the cases of COVID-19 rising on the continent and several countries in lockdown how has and will this change? How will higher education emerge from the depths of COVID-19 and what does the uncertain future hold for it? Find out on this virtual panel discussion.
Date: 19th May 2020
Time: 2pm CAT
Register at: https://cvent.me/mqn9mZ
Speakers
Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister of Ghana
Dan Adkins CEO of Transnational Academic Group
Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean of Henley Business School Africa
Prof Ernest Aryeetey, Secretary-General of African Research Universities Alliance
TOPICS COVERED
- Will online education supersede on campus learning?
- Access & affordability
- Payment holidays
- What measures are in place to help universities & students survive COVID-19 & lockdowns?
- Rebuilding the higher education industry for tomorrow