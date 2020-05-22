Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? Register today for this virtual seminar…

Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it become the sunrise industry it wants to be?

For more than a century mining was the backbone of South Africa’s economy in recent years, it fell on hard times. Despite this, it still managed to contribute close to R361bn or 8.1% to SA’s GDP and over R91bn to fixed investment in 2019. It employed 454,861 people and paid R24.3 billion in taxes. What was the impact of COVID-19 and lockdowns on the industry? Did it put mining too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it once again become the sunrise industry it wants to be? Register today for this virtual panel discussion to find out…

REGISTER NOW: https://cvent.me/2PQoZk

Speakers



Fortune Mojapelo, CEO, Bushveld Minerals



Deshnee Naidoo, former CEO, Vedanta Zinc International and board member, Minerals Council South Africa

Peter Steenkamp, CEO, Harmony

Roger Baxter, CEO, Minerals Council South Africa

TOPICS COVERED