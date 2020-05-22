Coronavirus

Is SA's mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? Register today for this virtual seminar…

By CNBC Africa

Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? Register today for this virtual seminar…

Is mining too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it once again become the sunrise industry it wants to be?
The buzzy Silicon Valley app you’re not invited to and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, the U.S. puts big money behind a new vaccine and CNBC's Ari L
COVID-19: Economists react to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it become the sunrise industry it wants to be?

For more than a century mining was the backbone of South Africa’s economy in recent years, it fell on hard times. Despite this, it still managed to contribute close to R361bn or 8.1% to SA’s GDP and over R91bn to fixed investment in 2019.  It employed 454,861 people and paid R24.3 billion in taxes. What was the impact of COVID-19 and lockdowns on the industry? Did it put mining too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it once again become the sunrise industry it wants to be? Register today for this virtual panel discussion to find out…

REGISTER NOW: https://cvent.me/2PQoZk

Speakers

Fortune Mojapelo, CEO,  Bushveld Minerals

Deshnee Naidoo, former CEO, Vedanta Zinc International and board member, Minerals Council South Africa

Peter Steenkamp, CEO, Harmony

Roger Baxter, CEO, Minerals Council South Africa

TOPICS COVERED

  • What measures are in place to help South Africa’s mining sector bounce back from the COVID-19 headwinds and lockdown?
  • Is it enough?
  • Rebuilding the mining industry for tomorrow
Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

World Bank approves $500mn to aid Africa’s fight against locust plague

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The World Bank Group approved today a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. The bank’s financing package will deliver immediate and long-term support to help hard-hit farmers and rural communities control the swarms, withstand the dual crises of COVID19 and locusts and restore their livelihoods. World Bank Group President, David Malpass joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
