Coronavirus

Op-Ed: How Africa can boost its blue economy

By Contributor

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? Register today for this virtual seminar…

Is mining too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it once again become the sunrise industry it wants to be?
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

The buzzy Silicon Valley app you’re not invited to and everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, the U.S. puts big money behind a new vaccine and CNBC's Ari L
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Economists react to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
Read more

By Maram Ahmed, Senior Fellow at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

The blue economy has immense value and lots of opportunity for Africa.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been at the heart of global supply chains and will no doubt be vital in recovery efforts.

An increasingly popular concept in policy circles, the blue economy is the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs and ocean ecosystem health” according to the World Bank.

READ: Op-Ed: Why Africa’s blue economy is one of its biggest opportunities

Traditional blue economy industries such as tourism, fisheries and maritime transport as well as non-traditional industries, such as renewable energy, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, have vast potential to meet growing economic demands.

The importance of the blue economy is further highlighted in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal number 14 “to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”.

Given oceans do not exist in a vacuum and have no borders, south-south cooperation and partnerships within both the public and private sectors can help boost the blue economy.

South-South cooperation refers to developing countries in the “Global South” working together to find solutions to common development challenges according to the UN’s Office for South-South Cooperation. Cooperation includes the sharing of knowledge, resources and technology in areas such as climate change, agriculture, urbanisation and so on. 

There are common concerns shared by countries in the Global South with regards to the blue economy, such as the adverse impacts of climate change, rising sea levels, increase in natural disasters like droughts, coastal erosion and the depletion of ocean resources.

Going forward, prioritising policies and practices that ensure sustainable management and conservation of the ocean is vital. For example, enhancing sustainable practices in the fisheries industry to prevent overfishing and illegal fishing would go a long way.

Over the past few decades, fish stocks have considerably decreased disrupting marine ecosystems. In Africa alone the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa estimates the continent loses around US$ 42 billion per year through illegal fishing activities – putting added strain on the oceans.

This is not a problem Africa alone is facing as the issue persists in the Global South, ie, developing countries, which are located primarily in the Southern Hemisphere, therefore it should be addressed in cooperation with these countries through South-South cooperation. Knowledge sharing and formulating strategic frameworks in a concerted manner is an ideal approach. Ultimately, it may help safeguard Africa’s fisheries sector and offer new pathways for sustainable development.  

Another way South-South cooperation can boost the blue economy is by collectively combatting the impact climate change is having on the oceans.

The oceans are being unprecedentedly impacted by climate change on multiple fronts – changes in water temperature, acidification and loss of biodiversity are disrupting and degrading coastal and marine ecosystems.

Greater collaboration to integrate cross-border policies to preserve the health of the oceans and the underlying marine ecosystems shared, can harness the blue economy efficiently.

As seventy percent of African countries are coastal, the Blue Economy is a low hanging fruit for many countries. It offers the opportunity for countries on the continent to not only diversify their economies and preserve marine ecosystems but it could help transition some countries to middle-income status.

A key to unlocking the potential of the blue economy is through promoting South-South cooperation. It no way displaces north-south cooperation but rather complements it.

Sharing of knowledge, technology, expertise through South-South cooperation would be a catalyst to the growth of the blue economy.

Previous articleIs SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? Register today for this virtual seminar…
- Advertisement -
Videos

COVID-19: Economists react to SARB’s 50bps rate cut

CNBC Africa -
The rand extended its winning run, strengthening over one and a half per cent after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by a further 50 basis points today, citing low inflation risks. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the impact of the latest interest rate cut on the real economy is Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes and Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth & Investment....
Read more
International News

Is The U.S. Ready to Reopen?

CNBC -
States across the country began reopening parts of their economies as early as April 24th. Guidelines for reopening differ wildly but a key difference lies in which sector can open first and the speed of the process. However, experts warn that a pree
Read more
Financial

South African Reserve Bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s central bank cut its main lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Thursday, in what Governor Lesetja Kganyago said was a move aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the new coronavirus.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

CNBC Africa -
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? Register today for this virtual seminar…

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Is mining too deep in the COVID-19 crisis? How can it once again become the sunrise industry it wants to be?
Read more

COVID-19 mutes Momentum Metropolitan’s upward curve

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Momentum Metropolitan has canned its target to deliver normalised headline earnings of as much as R4 billion in 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19. The financial services group says it’s not certain how the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will impact future earnings or sales. Hillie Meyer, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Afrimat FY HEPS surge, withholds final dividend

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Afrimat’s annual operating profit surged 27.5 per cent to R471.2 million, boosted by strong demand from its iron ore operations. However, the construction and mining group withheld its final dividend to use the cash to cement its balance sheet from Covid-19. Afrimat CEO, Andries Van Heerden joins CNBC Africa to review the numbers.
Read more

Moody’s: Tanzania’s monetary policy to support banks’ liquidity

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
According to a Moody's report, measures taken by Tanzania's Central Bank will support the market-funded banks in meeting their funding and liquidity needs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, these measures are not enough to prevent a decline in bank asset quality. Peter Mushangwe, Banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved