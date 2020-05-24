How SA’s level 3 compares to level 4 when it kicks in on June 1

On Sunday evening South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from level 4 to level 3 of its phased easing of lockdown on June 1.

This decision was based on South Africa’s risk-adjusted approach to combating COVID-19. The approach is guided by the level of infections and rate of transmission, the capacity of health facilities, the extent of the implementation of public health interventions and the economic and social impact of continued restrictions.

The country entered lockdown on 27th March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and build capacity to fight it. Below shows how the two levels compare…