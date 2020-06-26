Coronavirus

Nigerian banks to restructure over a third of loans -MPC member

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian banks plan to restructure over a third of loans after running into repayment problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, a member of the central bank monetary policy committee said.

A total of 17 banks have submitted requests to restructure over 32,000 loans for businesses and individuals, representing 33% of loans, Aisha Ahmad said in a statement published on the central bank’s website late on Wednesday.

She said the majority of the loans to be restructured were within the manufacturing and general commerce sectors.

“Results from ongoing impact assessments of COVID-19 effects on impairment by banks indicate a modest impact given regulatory policy measures already implemented,” Ahmad said.

Mid tier lender FCMB said in May that it was restructuring half of its loans, mainly involving the oil and retail sectors

The central bank in March said it would allow lenders to give customers more time to repay loans and create a fund to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which triggered an oil price crash and weakened the currency.

Before the pandemic, the central bank forced banks to lend to stimulate an economy mired in low growth. But lenders wary of an increasing loan pile held back and were penalised.

Total loans grew 3 trillion naira ($8.31 billion) to 18.6 trillion naira over the last year ending in April, Ahmad said.

The oil price crash also hurt energy companies, long the most favoured sector for bank loans. In April, credit to the oil sector accounted for 26% of all corporate loans, another MPC member, Adamu Lametek, said in the statement.

($1 = 361.00 naira)

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Related Content

Videos

Nigeria’s FEC approves N2.3 trillion stimulus plan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's Federal Executive Council has approved a transit plan between the country's Economic Recovery Growth Plan which elapses this year and a successor plan - the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan. The 2.3 trillion naira 12-month stimulus plan looks to combat recession projections and cushion COVID-19 impact on the economy. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How the twin-shocks of COVID-19 & low oil prices impacts Nigeria’s growth outlook

CNBC Africa -
Twin-shocks from the COVID-19 outbreak and dwindling oil prices among other factors have led to a revision of Nigeria's 2020 budget in a bid to accommodate current global and domestic realities. Despite these, Africa’s largest economy grew at 1.87 per cent in the first quarter of the year. As the first half of the year comes to end, Vincent Nwani, Business and Investment Consultant joins CNBC Africa to discuss how events have impacted Nigeria’s economy.
Read more
Videos

Here’s what you should be asking your financial advisor amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The growing unemployment rate and yesterday’s budget announcement has many people worried about their personal finance, as the past 3 months have seen salary cuts, retrenchments and worrying markets for fearful investors. So what should you be asking your financial advisor during these trying times? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sheila Ann Robey, Financial Advisor at Liberty.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Economists react to Mboweni’s supplementary budget

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss a post-budget analysis of the emergency budget speech yesterday is Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix and Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist and Advisory Partner at Citadel.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS

CNBC Africa -
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?

CNBC Africa -
A day after Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his crucial supplementary budget speech, the markets are down, the rand dollar exchange is taking a hit and the economy looks bleak at best. So where to now? Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Socially Conscious Investing

CNBC -
ESG is a catch-all term for investing strategies that consider a company’s environmental, social and governance factors. ESG investing is predicted to surge following the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrations over racial justice. Consumers and Wa
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana issued its first licences allowing three private companies to generate their own power which will mostly be destined...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Nigerian banks to restructure over a third of loans -MPC member

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian banks plan to restructure over a third of loans after running into repayment problems due to the coronavirus...
Read more
International News

Texas pauses reopening as coronavirus cases surge in southern states: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues sweeping through the U.S. On today’s show, CNBC’s Meg Tirrell breaks down how rising case counts have cause
Read more
International News

How do negative interest rates work? | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
One of the tools being discussed as a way to deal with the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic is negative interest rates. CNBC’s Tom Chitty looks at whether we’ll ever be paid to borrow money. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #InterestRates #Economy...
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved