Coronavirus

Ghana minister resigns after breaching COVID-19 measures

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive for the virus, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement on Friday.

“This follows the admission by the deputy minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive of the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete,” the statement said.

The West African nation has recorded one of the highest number of corona virus cases in the continent since the outbreak at 18,134, with 117 deaths. Last month, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu tested positive for the virus.

Related Content

Nigeria

Pirates kidnap nine in attack on vessel off Nigeria, says ship owner

Reuters -
OSLO (Reuters) - Pirates attacked an oil production vessel off Nigeria in the early hours of Thursday and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals,...
Read more
Southern Africa

SAA administrators aim to publish revised plan on July 7

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways (SAA) aim to publish a revised restructuring plan on July 7 incorporating some ideas...
Read more
News

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall

Reuters -
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Read more
Economy

Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

Reuters -
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Positive economic growth prospects fuelling Mozambique property rush

CNBC Africa -
Mozambique is seen as a growth potential for investment opportunities, according to the International Monetary Fund its GDP is predicted at 5.5 per cent in 2020 and inflation projected to remain low, increasing slightly to 5 per cent at the end of the year. Ettiene Erasmus, Entrepreneur of Mozambique Property Developments & Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

South African rand opens stronger after positive data

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar...
Read more
Videos

Why Africa’s next generation of writers should embrace digital publishing

CNBC Africa -
Are Africa’s literary traditions on the wane? Or are we not notiving this generation’s breed of Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebes? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Comic Republic’s Jide Martin on the future of the industry.
Read more
Videos

East African Breweries CEO shares how the company is responding to the COVID-19 challenges

CNBC Africa -
The brewing industry has always attracted double digit growth due to the demand of beer, wine and other spirit drinks. The Covid-19 pandemic has however dealt a hard blow to the industry, with bars and pubs forced to close as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease. Andrew Cowan, Group Managing Director and CEO, East African Breweries Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

COMMENT: How I grappled with business during COVID-19

Contributor -
When the initial lockdown was declared, and business slowed to a trickle, we also looked at how we might make the most productive use of our staff.
Read more
African Development Bank

COMMENT: A New Deal on Energy for Africa

Contributor -
The strategy was grounded in the recognition that partnerships are central to its success. In collaboration with African countries, the Bank’s interventions have ranged from setting up the right enabling policy environment, supporting utilities, to increasing the number of bankable energy projects.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana minister resigns after breaching COVID-19 measures

Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive...
Read more
Videos

Andela looks to double talent pool with Africa expansion

CNBC Africa -
Global engineering talent company, Andela is looking to double its talent pool and is ready to accept engineers from all African countries. Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela’s Vice President for Global Operations joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved