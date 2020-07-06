Coronavirus

Morocco’s economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 – planning agency

Reuters
Reuters

Rabat (Reuters) – Morocco’s economy is expected to contract by 13.8% in the second quarter under the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, the state planning agency said on Sunday.

It said the economy was expected to shrink by a further 4.6% year-on-year in the third quarter as restrictive measures are loosened.

The economy grew 0.1% in the first three months of this year, it said.

Both domestic and foreign demand are expected to improve in the third quarter after taking a hit in the previous three months.

The central bank forecasts economic growth at -5.2% in 2020 against +2.5% last year.

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
