Coronavirus

Africa’s top publisher to close South African publications, cut jobs

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African media and e-commerce group Naspers plans to lay off more than 500 employees and close a number of newspapers and magazines, including leading weekly tabloid the Sunday Sun, its print division Media24 said on Tuesday.

“For many of our print titles the benefits of prior interventions to offset the structural declines and keep them on the shelf no longer exist and they’ve run out of options in this regard,” Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson said in a statement.

Media24 is Africa’s largest publisher, printer, and distributor of magazines and books, and is also the continent’s largest newspaper publisher with around 3,000 employees across eight divisions.

The company said it would shut down one other national paper, four community newspapers, and four national magazines while outsourcing the majority of its monthlies and halving the frequency.

Its 70 year-old Drum Magazine, one of Africa’s first Black lifestyle publications, will move online.

The layoffs and closures come in the wake of planned job cuts at public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and similar moves at other members of the country’s “big four” print publishers – Arena Holdings, Caxton and Independent News.

Since the pandemic hit in mid-March followed by a national lockdown, print publications have taken a hit of between 40% and 100% to advertising and sales revenue, forcing many to migrate online where they earn a fraction of their former ad sales.

The South African National Editors Forum said in June around 50,000 people employed in the printing sector could be affected by newspaper closures. National unemployment is at a record 30.1%.

“The writing’s been on the wall for the global print media industry for years,” said Dinesh Balliah, media studies lecturer at Wits University, adding that more closures locally would follow with newspapers struggling to monetise online content.

“South Africa has managed to buck the trend for a while given its high data costs, which made good quality news sites difficult to access while newspapers remained relatively cost-effective. It really isn’t looking good.”

In Britain, Daily Mirror owner Reach RCH.L on Tuesday announced it would cut about 550 jobs, or 12% of its workforce, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising at its national and regional newspapers.

Related Content

CEO Interviews

AfCFTA: Wamkele Mene on why the free trade deal is Africa’s COVID-19 stimulus plan

CNBC Africa -
The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to be of the biggest economic stimuli for trade on the African continent. But like many projects, it has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The deal, which aims to boost intra-Africa trade, was launched over a year ago. Commerce was due to start this month; however, it will be implemented in January due to delays. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area spoke to CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Economy

Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy

Reuters -
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Read more
Economy

South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
Read more
Coronavirus

S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

Reuters -
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
CEO Interviews

AfCFTA: Wamkele Mene on why the free trade deal is Africa’s COVID-19 stimulus plan

CNBC Africa -
The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to be of the biggest economic stimuli for trade on the African continent. But like many projects, it has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The deal, which aims to boost intra-Africa trade, was launched over a year ago. Commerce was due to start this month; however, it will be implemented in January due to delays. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area spoke to CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Economy

Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy

Reuters -
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Read more
Videos

Traders eye bullish bonds

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's bond markets remain more attractive compared to the treasury bills market. But what is driving the sentiments for bond? Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

South Africa has bad record on keeping budget promises: Fitch

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has a poor track record of implementing debt and spending reductions plans, ratings firm Fitch said on...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa’s top publisher to close South African publications, cut jobs

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers plans to lay off more than 500 employees and close a number...
Read more
Mining

Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say

Reuters -
DUBAI/ LONDON (Reuters) - Angola has agreed with OPEC to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate...
Read more
Coronavirus

South African rand slides as coronavirus infection rise dims outlook

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved