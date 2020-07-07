Coronavirus

Ivory Coast's 2020 growth seen sliding to 0.8% due to pandemic

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast’s gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to 0.8% in 2020 compared to a previous forecast of 7.2% if the coronavirus pandemic continues to the end the year, Finance Minister Adama Coulibaly has said.

“The initial GDP growth expected at 7.2% in 2020 could tumble to 0.8% if the crisis continues until the end of the year,” Coulibaly told a closed-door business meeting on Monday.

He said the budget deficit in the world’s top cocoa grower was expected to widen due to the crisis, which has made it difficult for the government to respect its target of 3% of GDP.

