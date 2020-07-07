Coronavirus

S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

(Reuters) – South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index (CCI), sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, slumped to minus 33 points in the quarter after registering minus 9 points in the first quarter.

The sharp deterioration in the CCI is only three index points shy of the all-time lowest consumer confidence level of minus 36 recorded in 1985, a year when the country witnessed violent resistance against apartheid and a partial state of emergency, the survey showed.

South Africa’s economy was already frail before the coronavirus outbreak hit the country in March, with its recession deepening in the first quarter of 2020 dragged by declining mining and manufacturing activities.

“Millions of workers were placed on unpaid leave or reduced pay, or even retrenched, as businesses scrambled to survive the lockdown – this severely constrained household income, and therefore consumers’ ability to spend,” Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB, said in a statement.

“Not even the cut-price specials offered by durable goods retailers or the substantial interest rate cuts by the SARB (South African Reserve Bank) seem to be enough to entice consumers to spend their money on durable goods or expensive luxuries.”

South Africa, among the countries that has the highest rate of infections in the African continent, shut down much of its economy at the end of March in one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

However, much of the economic activity was allowed to return to full capacity from June 1.

Related Content

Political

Malawi’s Chakwera pledges graft clampdown in subdued inauguration amid virus

Reuters -
“Before we can begin to rebuild, we must clear the rubble of corruption, for it has left our taxes in ruins; we must clear the rubble of donor dependency, for it has left our dignity in ruins,” he added.
Read more
Opinion

COMMENT: COVID-19 – Yes, there is disruption, but also, opportunity

Contributor -
I heard President Cyril Ramaphosa comment that he is currently spending 18 to 20 hours a day in meetings. None of us are in quite the same position as the President, but we face great challenges with our time and mental resources. When work and home are one and the same, it’s easy to blur or forget the boundaries.
Read more
Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’: Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
East Africa

Man shot for allegedly hawking fake hand sanitizer – protesters torch police station

Reuters -
he police officer fired his weapon after a verbal argument with the man selling the counterfeit product in an open-air market in Kisii County, western Kenya, on Sunday, the report said.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

CEO Interviews

Olusegun Obasanjo on COVID-19 lessons for African economies & the AfCFTA

CNBC Africa -
The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was supposed to take place at the beginning of this month but just like many developments it has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on how AfCTA can get back on track.
Read more
Beyond Markets

COVID-19: How the pandemic is redefining intensive care in Africa

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic is stretching health systems across Africa, with over 461 000 confirmed cases on the continent and around 11 000 deaths. With many patients in intensive care, how can the continent redefine better models to get better outcomes? Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care joins CNBC Africa for this discussion....
Read more
CEO Interviews

Ian Williamson outlines his plans for Old Mutual

CNBC Africa -
After two stints as acting CEO of Old Mutual, the pan- African Financial services group has made official Iain Williamson’s role as head of the company. Williamson first served as acting Old Mutual in 2017 and again in 2019 when the company fired its former CEO Peter Moyo following a conflict of interest that resulted in breakdown of trust and confidence. Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Vietnam has 0 coronavirus deaths. Here’s why. | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
Vietnam is one of only a handful of countries to have reported no fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic. Timothyna Duncan reports on how the country, which shares a porous land border with China, defied the odds. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy

Reuters -
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Read more
Economy

South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
Read more
Coronavirus

S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

Reuters -
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved