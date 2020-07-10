Coronavirus

Africa could have COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 if human trials work: S.Africa trial lead

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Africa could have a COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 if human trials underway in South Africa succeed, a university professor heading the trials said on Thursday.

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 experimental vaccine is one of 19 being tested on humans globally in a race to find vaccines to stop a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people so far.

It is also being tested in Brazil by Oxford University scientists who are working with British drugmaker AstraZeneca on development and production.

“A vaccine could be made commercial as early as the beginning of next year,” said Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at University of Witwatersrand who is leading the South African trial.

“But it is completely dependent on the results of clinical trials,” he cautioned, adding that out of the 19 potential vaccines being tried out, the most positive outcome would be if even two succeed.

Trials will depend on 2,000 volunteers aged 18-65 years who will be monitored for 12 months after vaccination to asses its efficacy.

Madhi, however, said early results could be seen by November or December.

“The timing of an efficacy read-out depends on when we have approximately 42 Covid-19 cases at least one month after vaccination,” he said.

COVID-19 cases in Africa topped half a million as of Wednesday, with almost 12,000 deaths.

Madhi said governments must put in an upfront purchase order for the potential vaccine.

A number of countries, including the United States and several in the European Union, have struck deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of the experimental vaccines, even before they have been approved.

“(The) big challenge is we are looking at requiring billions of doses of vaccine. It is really going to be how companies can scale up and make it affordable and accessible,” said Pontiano Kaleebu, director at Uganda Virus Research Institute.

African manufacturers have not manufactured a single vaccine in the last 25 years, Madhi said.

Related Content

Southern Africa

South African court dismisses appeal against SAA layoff ruling

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) against...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000

Reuters -
The African Union Commission said on Thursday it had launched a consortium for vaccine clinical trials to be headed by the Africa CDC, which aimed to secure more than 10 late stage vaccine clinical trials as early as possible.
Read more
Political

Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

Reuters -
Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.
Read more
Financial

Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

News

The Durban July gallops ahead- Africa’s biggest horse race to go virtual on July 25

CNBC Africa -
The Durban Virtual July Experience is a concept that will promote the travel experience that the city of Durban has to offer through its attractions and remind people of what it felt like to be in Durban during the Vodacom Durban July weekend. It is also aimed at encouraging our visitors especially locals to explore what Durban has to offer as the lockdown regulations are gradually de-risked.
Read more
Southern Africa

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that...
Read more
Financial

Nigeria’s excess crude account held $72.41 million as of July 7: finance minister

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s excess crude account held $72.41 million as of July 7, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

Nigeria’s President Buhari to sign revised 2020 budget into law on Friday -presidency

Reuters -
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday sign into law a 10.8 trillion naira ($28.38 billion) revised 2020 budget...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Africa could have COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 if human trials work: S.Africa trial lead

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africa could have a COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 if human trials underway in South Africa...
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

South Africa’s Eskom implements first power outages in months

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Struggling South African power utility Eskom implemented planned power outages for the first time since March on Friday, ending...
Read more
Videos

Satrix’s outlook on investing out of China

CNBC Africa -
In the finance world from top to bottom the pandemic it has had a grave effect. As companies count the cost the question is how are they dealing with it. CNBC Africa spoke to Helena Conradie, CEO of Satrix wholly owned by Sanlam....
Read more
International

With one year to go, experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

Reuters -
TOKYO (Reuters) - With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved