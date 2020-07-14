CoronavirusNigeria

Nigerian virus hunters in race against COVID-19 in Africa’s giant

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) – Early one evening, Folasade Fadare and her team of four disease hunters piled into a van and headed for Okegun, a rural community down a narrow potholed road in eastern Lagos state.

A coronavirus patient had visited the area, and it was their task to find anyone exposed, isolate them and trace their contacts. The team quickly realised the job was too big: more than 100 people needed to be interviewed and tested.

Ultimately, only the two sickest people, feverish and gasping for air, were sent to hospital to be isolated and tested. The rest were told what symptoms to watch for and urged to stay home for two weeks.

“We are not enough,” said Fadare, an epidemiologist who has battled Ebola and Lassa fever for more than 20 years.

Contact tracers like Fadare are among the few safeguards standing between Africa’s fragile public health systems and a pandemic that could quickly overwhelm them. Infections are rising, but many governments have been easing lockdowns to save their economies.

In Nigeria, medics who do tracing say they are near breaking point.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased tenfold to over 32,000 since the government began easing restrictions in May, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says. At least 740 have died.

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest state and epicentre of its outbreak, has 200 tracers for a population of 25 million. That is fewer than one per 100,000 people, compared to around 14 per 100,000 in Turkey.

The state’s health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, dismissed concerns about the scale of its tracing efforts.

“We recruit contact tracers as necessary. We have a large pool of primary health care staff and volunteers to select from,” he said in a text message, adding there were 1,000 people in the pool.

POLIO NETWORK

Nigeria’s experience with infectious diseases meant it could quickly mobilize veteran epidemiologists like Fadare along with hundreds of medics and community volunteers already embedded in remote communities to fight polio.

But nothing prepared them for this epidemic, Fadare said. More than 12,400 cases have been confirmed in Lagos state alone – any one potentially infecting scores of others, she said. Members of her team say they are overwhelmed, receiving updates about infected people as late as midnight.

Unlike South Korea and Singapore, which used contact tracing apps, Nigeria has had to resort to more labour-intensive methods. Only a quarter of the population uses smartphones.

A team of medics is tasked to visit each contact to verify symptoms, identify contacts and ask them to stay at home for 14 days. The team then checks in with the person each day by phone, to monitor compliance. If the person reports symptoms, they will be referred to another team for testing.

However, the stigma associated with COVID-19 means many are keen to avoid tracers, Fadare said. People commonly turn off their phones, deny their identity and lie about when they last saw coronavirus patients.Slideshow (4 Images)

Such fears can be justified. In Abuja, one man’s neighbours moved out after he was tested. Others suspected of being infected have been told to leave, said Ramatu Abdu-Aguye, head of tracing in the capital.

So the teams keep a low profile, using unmarked vans to visit homes.

Nigeria’s low testing rates are making the tracers’ job harder, they say. Just over 183,000 tests have been conducted in a country of 200 million, according to the NCDC. A government target announced in April was for 2 million tests by the end of July.

Olujimi Oyetomi, a Nigerian health ministry spokesman, said more testing machines and materials were being deployed.

Adding to the challenges, 10 tracers working for Fadare contracted COVID-19 and had to take up to three weeks off.

As lockdowns ease, many Nigerians are moving around and ignoring safety measures.

Traffic jams have returned to Lagos, increasing the time it takes tracers to reach contacts, many of whom are already hard to find because their homes have no formal address.

Outside the Lagos clinic where Fadare’s teams meet, life goes on as normal. Men sit around on plastic chairs, women sell instant noodles, and yellow minibuses weave through the streets. Nobody keeps their distance, and those who wear masks pull them down to speak.

Fadare fears they don’t realise the danger: “The truth is that we are all at risk now.”

Related Content

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lock-down: Why the Black Business Council supports alcohol ban

CNBC Africa -
The South Africa government has reinstated an alcohol ban and has made adjustments to travel restrictions under level 3 lock-down, in the hope of taking strain off from the healthcare sector and further reopening the economy. Joining CNBC Africa for more is the Black Business Council Treasurer General, Bonolo Ramokhele.
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO warns of perpetual worsening of COVID-19 crisis

Reuters -
GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions,...
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why Vestact is bullish on tech

CNBC Africa -
Tech stocks have been hitting record highs in recent days, rallying by almost 16 per cent on the S&P 500 this year. Analysts have reported that the major tech companies will rally for as long as they can as investors are insulated from the worst of the Covid-19 market crisis. Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager at Vestact joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s economy to shrink 6.9% in 2020 – S&P Global Ratings

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy will contract by more than initially projected, likely shrinking 6.9% in 2020 compared to an earlier...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

South Africa to introduce universal income grant – minister

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will introduce a universal basic income grant, the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu said on Monday,...
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 lock-down: Why the Black Business Council supports alcohol ban

CNBC Africa -
The South Africa government has reinstated an alcohol ban and has made adjustments to travel restrictions under level 3 lock-down, in the hope of taking strain off from the healthcare sector and further reopening the economy. Joining CNBC Africa for more is the Black Business Council Treasurer General, Bonolo Ramokhele.
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO warns of perpetual worsening of COVID-19 crisis

Reuters -
GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions,...
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why Vestact is bullish on tech

CNBC Africa -
Tech stocks have been hitting record highs in recent days, rallying by almost 16 per cent on the S&P 500 this year. Analysts have reported that the major tech companies will rally for as long as they can as investors are insulated from the worst of the Covid-19 market crisis. Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager at Vestact joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Nigerian virus hunters in race against COVID-19 in Africa’s giant

Reuters -
LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Early one evening, Folasade Fadare and her team of four disease hunters piled into a van and headed for...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria presents new evidence in P&ID case

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria has upped its move to overturn an arbitration award against it worth almost $10 billion in favour of Process & Industrial Developments. Nigeria’s lawyers told the online court it found new evidence of payments from companies related to P&ID to Vera Taiga, the daughter of the chief lawyer for Nigeria’s Petroleum Ministry at the time. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lagos doctors embark on 3-day warning strike

CNBC Africa -
The Medical Guild in Lagos in on a three day warning strike to call attention to the need for improved safety and welfare among other factors. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, Chairman, Lagos Medical Guild.
Read more
Economy

UK economy risks shrinking 14% this year, budget forecasters warn

Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy could shrink by more than 14% this year and government borrowing risks approaching 400 billion pounds ($500...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved